How a gift supports the Church’s life-changing ministries

Each year, parishioners of the Archdiocese of Newark are asked to prayerfully consider making a gift to support the transformational ministries at the heart of the Catholic Church in the four counties of the Archdiocese.

This year, the Archdiocese’s 2021 Annual Appeal, Catholic Stewardship in Action will help to sustain more than 20 essential programs and ministries in the Archdiocese and its institutions. These include “Caring for the Poor and Vulnerable” through the offices of Catholic Charities, Respect Life and Ministry with Persons with Disabilities, “Passing on the Faith” via Catholic schools, religious education and youth and young adult ministries, “Proclaiming the Gospel” with evangelization ministries, and “Forming Future Priests and Supporting Retired Clergy.”

Supporting the Annual Appeal is a way to proclaim the gospel. A gift supports the many ways in which the faith is passed on to future generations – particularly through the celebration of the Sacraments. Giving to the Annual Appeal also allows the Archdiocese to continue caring for the poor and the marginalized.

Now more than ever, especially during this health crisis, these vital ministries and programs need support, said Ivan Arocho, the director of the Office of Development and Stewardship.

“The recent pandemic presents the Catholic Church of the Archdiocese of Newark with a challenge, but also a unique opportunity to be Christ’s hands and feet in one of the most difficult moments in the lives of those we are called to serve in northern New Jersey,” Arocho said.

A series of new Annual Appeal videos depicts the vibrant ministries and apostolates that evangelize within the Archdiocese. Some of the videos are available now here, and others will be released throughout the duration of the Appeal. Viewers will learn more about the leaders and lay ministers of the Archdiocese and how they continue to serve the local Church of Newark.

In one video, Cardinal Joseph Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, recalls the day Pope Francis gave a special Urbi et Orbi apostolic blessing to the world during one of the darkest days of the pandemic in March 2020.

“It is difficult to forget the haunting image of Pope Francis blessing the world from a dark and empty St. Peter’s Square,” Cardinal Tobin said. “And yet, in that very darkness, there was Christ. He embraces all humanity, embraces each of us, burdened with sickness, fear, and yes, even death.”

Throughout the pandemic, Christ was present with us, in our hearts and in our local Church of Newark, he continued.

“Our families became domestic churches. Brave priests, religious, lay men and women found innovative ways to bring Christ’s Light to others,” he said. “Your stewardship inspires me and ensures that the Archdiocese of Newark continues to thrive. In times of joy and in times of uncertainty, you have supported your parish and this local Church, and I recognize gratefully our partnership.”

Visit www.rcan.org/sharing to make a gift today.