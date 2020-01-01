Good Shepherd School - Irvington

Property Map:
Property Information:
|
PROPERTY
|
Good Shepherd School
285 Nesbit Terrace
Irvington, New Jersey 07111
Essex County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Martha Rodriguez
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4123
|FAX
|973-497-4362
|
|
TRANSACTION TYPE
|
Lease
|YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|1949
|POSSESSION
|Immediate
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property is a three-story building which measures approximately 36,324 square feet.
There are eighteen classrooms, a gymnasium, cafeteria, kitchen, nurse's office, library, and several offices.
The school is located in the Church building.
|
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Education Facility
Day Care
|
COMMENTS
|
The subject property is in good condition overall.
The facility has great access to the Garden State Parkway and I-78.