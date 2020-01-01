 Skip to main content

Good Shepherd School - Irvington

Good Shepherd School

285 Nesbit Terrace

Irvington, New Jersey 07111

Essex County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Martha Rodriguez

TELEPHONE

973-497-4123
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Martha.Rodriguez@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease
YEAR CONSTRUCTED 1949
POSSESSION Immediate

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property is a three-story building which measures approximately 36,324 square feet. 

There are eighteen classrooms, a gymnasium, cafeteria, kitchen, nurse's office, library, and several offices. 

The school is located in the Church building. 

HIGHEST BEST USE

Education Facility 

Day Care

COMMENTS

The subject property is in good condition overall. 

The facility has great access to the Garden State Parkway and I-78. 