'A Heart Open to the Whole World,' Cardinal Tobin reflects on immigration

February 4, 2022, Vol. 3. No. 11

My dear brothers and sisters in Christ,

On October 4, 2020, Pope Francis published his encyclical Fratelli Tutti (On Fraternity and Social Friendship). Today, I would like to offer some brief reflections on the fourth chapter of Fratelli Tutti, “A Heart Open to the Whole World.”

The Holy Father begins this chapter by calling our attention to the need for practical solutions to the problems that divide us as nations and peoples. “If the conviction that all human beings are brothers and sisters is not to remain an abstract idea but to find concrete embodiment,” the pope writes, “then numerous related issues emerge, forcing us to see things in a new light and to develop new responses.

These “numerous related issues” all relate in some way to the “innate tension” that exists between issues of worldwide concern (globalization) and matters that are much closer to home (localization). Immigration is a key issue, of course, because it touches many of the challenges faced by local communities and the world at large today.

Pope Francis offers his view of these issues in the following words:

Ideally, unnecessary migration ought to be avoided; this entails creating in countries of origin the conditions needed for a dignified life and integral development. Yet until substantial progress is made in achieving this goal, we are obliged to respect the right of all individuals to find a place that meets their basic needs and those of their families, and where they can find personal fulfillment. Our response to the arrival of migrating persons can be summarized by four words: welcome, protect, promote and integrate. For it is not a case of implementing welfare programs from the top down, but rather of undertaking a journey together, through these four actions, in order to build cities and countries that, while preserving their respective cultural and religious identity, are open to differences and know how to promote them in the spirit of human fraternity.

Creating dignified conditions for quality living in countries of origin is essential to avoiding what the pope calls “unnecessary migration,” but when this is not possible for political, economic or cultural reasons, our response must be one of respect and hospitality. The four words welcome, protect, promote and integrate each describe concrete actions that we are called to take on behalf of our sisters and brothers who have been forced to flee their homelands.

Because Pope Francis is advocating concrete action, Fratelli Tutti’s fourth chapter outlines a series of activities that the pope believes can make a difference in welcoming, protecting, promoting and integrating individuals and families to their new homes. As the Holy Father writes:

This implies taking certain indispensable steps, especially in response to those who are fleeing grave humanitarian crises. As examples, we may cite:

increasing and simplifying the granting of visas;

adopting programs of individual and community sponsorship;

opening humanitarian corridors for the most vulnerable refugees;

providing suitable and dignified housing; guaranteeing personal security and access to basic services;

ensuring adequate consular assistance and the right to retain personal identity documents; equitable access to the justice system;

the possibility of opening bank accounts and the guarantee of the minimum needed to survive;

freedom of movement and the possibility of employment; protecting minors and ensuring their regular access to education;

providing for programs of temporary guardianship or shelter;

guaranteeing religious freedom; promoting integration into society;

supporting the reuniting of families;

preparing local communities for the process of integration.

These and other strategies for welcoming those who emigrate from their countries of origin require comprehensive legislative and public policy reform here in the United States and in other nations that are experiencing difficulties with immigration. As Pope Francis emphasizes, what we seek to accomplish “is not a case of implementing welfare programs from the top down, but rather of undertaking a journey together, through these four actions, in order to build cities and countries that, while preserving their respective cultural and religious identity, are open to differences and know how to promote them in the spirit of human fraternity.” The journey that the pope speaks about here is reflected in the synod process that we have begun here in our archdiocese and in dioceses throughout the world.

If the conviction that all of us are brothers and sisters is not to remain an abstract idea but to find concrete embodiment in our society, we must be willing to pray, advocate and take action on behalf of all our sisters and brothers who come to us seeking a better life for themselves and their families. With this in mind, as we walk together on our synodal journey, let’s pray together in these words given to us by Pope Francis in Fratelli Tutti:

Come, Holy Spirit, show us your beauty,

reflected in all the peoples of the earth,

so that we may discover anew

that all are important and all are necessary,

different faces of the one humanity

that God so loves. Amen.

Sincerely yours in Christ the Redeemer,

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R

Archbishop of Newark

25th Annual Consecrated Life Mass to Honor Religious on Feb. 5

The Archdiocese of Newark will honor women and men who are committed to consecrated or religious life during its 25th annual Consecrated Life Mass on Saturday, February 5, at 11 a.m. in Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, who is a religious with the congregation known as the Redemptorists, will preside over the Mass. All are welcome to attend, including priests and lay faithful eager to show gratitude for those in consecrated life. Attendees must enter through the Cathedral’s Ridge Street door and are strongly encouraged to wear face masks due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Mass will also be livestreamed on the Archdiocese’s YouTube and Facebook pages for those who prefer to participate virtually.

A vocation to consecrated life takes many forms, which include members of religious institutes and associations: priests, sisters, brothers, consecrated virgins, hermits, and members of secular institutes. It is one in which an individual is dedicated completely to love and live for God and His Church. World Day for Consecrated Life will be celebrated in the universal Church on Wednesday, February 2, and in parishes over the weekend of February 5-6.

“Those in consecrated life are the prophetic voice of the Church,” said Sister Patricia M. Wormann, O.P., the Archdiocese’s Delegate for Religious. “They are a gift to the Church because their experience of contemplative prayer allows them to challenge the Church and its vision. Catherine of Siena, who was a lay member of the Dominican Order, even challenged the Pope to leave France and take his rightful place in Rome, which changed the face of the Church. So it’s important that we honor them for the difference they make.”

In addition to recognizing the work of those in consecrated life, the Mass will also acknowledge religious who are celebrating anniversaries in the Church by a reading of their names and a congratulatory note from Cardinal Tobin. A donation in the names of each celebrant also will be made to a charitable cause, and a gathering in their honor will be held later this year.

The Archdiocese’s Consecrated Life Mass started in 1997 as a way of celebrating the first World Day of Prayer for Consecrated Life. It has become a beloved tradition among its 52 congregations of religious women, 22 congregations of religious men, three consecrated virgins, one consecrated hermit, and numerous secular institutes. More than 200 people typically attend the Mass each year.

To learn more about the Vocations for Religious Life in the Archdiocese of Newark, visit https://www.rcan.org/offices-and-ministries/vocations.

A Message from Pope Francis: Words of Challenge and Hope

A selection from the encyclical Fratelli Tutti (On Fraternity and Social Friendship)

WITHOUT BORDERS

3. There is an episode in the life of Saint Francis that shows his openness of heart, which knew no bounds and transcended differences of origin, nationality, color or religion. It was his visit to Sultan Malik-el-Kamil, in Egypt, which entailed considerable hardship, given Francis’ poverty, his scarce resources, the great distances to be traveled and their differences of language, culture and religion. That journey, undertaken at the time of the Crusades, further demonstrated the breadth and grandeur of his love, which sought to embrace everyone. Francis’ fidelity to his Lord was commensurate with his love for his brothers and sisters. Unconcerned for the hardships and dangers involved, Francis went to meet the Sultan with the same attitude that he instilled in his disciples: if they found themselves “among the Saracens and other nonbelievers”, without renouncing their own identity they were not to “engage in arguments or disputes, but to be subject to every human creature for God’s sake”.[3] In the context of the times, this was an extraordinary recommendation. We are impressed that some eight hundred years ago Saint Francis urged that all forms of hostility or conflict be avoided and that a humble and fraternal “subjection” be shown to those who did not share his faith.

4. Francis did not wage a war of words aimed at imposing doctrines; he simply spread the love of God. He understood that “God is love and those who abide in love abide in God” (1 Jn 4:16). In this way, he became a father to all and inspired the vision of a fraternal society. Indeed, “only the man who approaches others, not to draw them into his own life, but to help them become ever more fully themselves, can truly be called a father”.[4] In the world of that time, bristling with watchtowers and defensive walls, cities were a theatre of brutal wars between powerful families, even as poverty was spreading through the countryside. Yet there Francis was able to welcome true peace into his heart and free himself of the desire to wield power over others. He became one of the poor and sought to live in harmony with all. Francis has inspired these pages.

5. Issues of human fraternity and social friendship have always been a concern of mine. In recent years, I have spoken of them repeatedly and in different settings. In this Encyclical, I have sought to bring together many of those statements and to situate them in a broader context of reflection. In the preparation of Laudato Si’, I had a source of inspiration in my brother Bartholomew, the Orthodox Patriarch, who has spoken forcefully of our need to care for creation. In this case, I have felt particularly encouraged by the Grand Imam Ahmad Al-Tayyeb, with whom I met in Abu Dhabi, where we declared that “God has created all human beings equal in rights, duties and dignity, and has called them to live together as brothers and sisters”.[5] This was no mere diplomatic gesture, but a reflection born of dialogue and common commitment. The present Encyclical takes up and develops some of the great themes raised in the Document that we both signed. I have also incorporated, along with my own thoughts, a number of letters, documents and considerations that I have received from many individuals and groups throughout the world.

My Prayer for You

Let’s pray together this prayer offered by Pope Francis at the conclusion of Fratelli Tutti:

A Prayer to the Creator

Lord, Father of our human family,

you created all human beings equal in dignity:

pour forth into our hearts a fraternal spirit

and inspire in us a dream of renewed encounter,

dialogue, justice and peace.

Move us to create healthier societies

and a more dignified world,

a world without hunger, poverty, violence and war.

May our hearts be open

to all the peoples and nations of the earth.

May we recognize the goodness and beauty

that you have sown in each of us,

and thus forge bonds of unity, common projects,

and shared dreams. Amen.

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R

Archbishop of Newark

4 de febrero de 2022, vol. 3. Nº 11

Mis queridos hermanos y hermanas en Cristo,

El 4 de octubre del 2020, el Papa Francisco publicó su encíclica Fratelli Tutti (Sobre la Fraternidad y la Amistad Social). Hoy, me gustaría ofrecer algunas breves reflexiones sobre el cuarto capítulo de Fratelli Tutti, “Un Corazón Abierto al Mundo Entero”.

El Santo Padre comienza este capítulo llamando nuestra atención sobre la necesidad de soluciones prácticas a los problemas que nos dividen como naciones y pueblos. “Si la afirmación de que todos los seres humanos somos hermanos y hermanas no es solo una idea abstracta, sino que se vuelve concreta", escribe el Papa, "entonces surgen numerosos retos relacionados, que nos obligan a ver las cosas bajo una nueva perspectiva y a desarrollar nuevas respuestas”.

Todos estos “numerosos retos relacionados” se relacionan de alguna manera con la “tensión innata” que existe entre los temas de interés mundial (globalización) y los asuntos que están mucho más cerca de casa (localización). La inmigración es un tema clave, por supuesto, porque toca muchos de los desafíos que enfrentan las comunidades locales y el mundo en general hoy en día.

El Papa Francisco ofrece su visión de estos temas en las siguientes palabras:

Lo ideal sería evitar las migraciones innecesarias; esto implica crear en los países de origen las condiciones necesarias para una vida digna y un desarrollo integral. Pero mientras no haya un progreso sustancial para alcanzar esa meta, estamos obligados a respetar el derecho de todo ser humano a encontrar un lugar donde pueda satisfacer sus necesidades básicas y las de su familia, y donde pueda encontrar realización personal. Nuestra respuesta a la llegada de personas migrantes puede resumirse en cuatro palabras: acoger, proteger, promover e integrar. Porque no se trata de dejar caer desde arriba programas de asistencia social sino de emprender juntos un camino a través de estas cuatro acciones, para construir ciudades y países que, a la vez que conservan sus respectivas identidades culturales y religiosas, estén abiertos a las diferencias y sepan cómo valorarlas en nombre de la fraternidad humana.

Crear condiciones dignas para una vida de calidad en los países de origen es esencial para evitar lo que el Papa llama “migración innecesaria”, pero cuando esto no es posible por razones políticas, económicas o culturales, nuestra respuesta debe ser de respeto y hospitalidad. Las cuatro palabras acoger, proteger, promover e integrar cada una describe acciones concretas que estamos llamados a tomar en nombre de nuestras hermanas y hermanos que se han visto obligados a huir de sus países de origen.

Debido a que el Papa Francisco está abogando por acciones concretas, el cuarto capítulo de Fratelli Tutti describe una serie de actividades que el Papa cree que pueden marcar la diferencia en la acogida, protección, promoción e integración de individuos y familias a sus nuevos hogares. Como escribe el Santo Padre:

Esto implica tomar ciertas medidas indispensables, especialmente en respuesta a aquellos que huyen de graves crisis humanitarias. Como ejemplos, podemos citar:

aumentar y simplificar la concesión de visados;

adoptar programas de patrocinio individual y comunitario;

abrir corredores humanitarios para los refugiados más vulnerables;

proporcionar una vivienda adecuada y digna; garantizando la seguridad personal y el acceso a los servicios básicos;

garantizar una asistencia consular adecuada y el derecho a conservar los documentos de identidad personal; el acceso equitativo al sistema de justicia;

la posibilidad de abrir cuentas bancarias y la garantía del mínimo necesario para sobrevivir;

libertad de movimiento y la posibilidad de empleo; proteger a los menores y garantizar su acceso regular a la educación;

proporcionar programas de tutela temporal o refugio;

garantizar la libertad religiosa; promover la integración en la sociedad;

apoyar la reunificación de las familias;

preparar a las comunidades locales para el proceso de integración.

Estas y otras estrategias para acoger a quienes emigran de sus países de origen requieren una reforma legislativa y políticas públicas integrales aquí en los Estados Unidos y en otras naciones que están experimentando dificultades con la inmigración. Como subraya el Papa Francisco, lo que buscamos lograr “no se trata de dejar caer desde arriba programas de asistencia social sino de emprender juntos un camino a través de estas cuatro acciones, para construir ciudades y países que, a la vez que conservan sus respectivas identidades culturales y religiosas, estén abiertos a las diferencias y sepan cómo valorarlas en nombre de la fraternidad humana”. El viaje del que habla el Papa aquí se refleja en el proceso sinodal que hemos comenzado en nuestra arquidiócesis y en las diócesis de todo el mundo.

Si la convicción de que todos somos hermanos y hermanas no es para continuar siendo una idea abstracta sino para encontrar una encarnación concreta en nuestra sociedad, debemos estar dispuestos a orar, abogar y actuar en nombre de todos nuestros hermanos y hermanas que vienen a nosotros en busca de una vida mejor para ellos y sus familias. Con esto en mente, mientras caminamos juntos en nuestro camino sinodal, oremos juntos con estas palabras que nos dio el Papa Francisco en Fratelli Tutti:

Ven, Espíritu Santo, muéstranos tu hermosura

reflejada en todos los pueblos de la tierra,

para que podamos descubrir

que todos son importantes, que todos son necesarios,

que son rostros diferentes de la misma humanidad

que Dios ama tanto ama. Amén.

Sinceramente suyo en Cristo Redentor,

Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R

Arzobispo de Newark

25ª Misa Anual por la Vida Consagrada en Honor a los Religiosos y Religiosas el 5 de febrero

La Arquidiócesis de Newark honrará a las mujeres y hombres comprometidos con la vida consagrada o religiosa durante su 25ª Misa Anual por la Vida Consagrada el sábado 5 de febrero a las 11 a.m. en la Catedral Basílica del Sagrado Corazón en Newark.

El Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Arzobispo de Newark, que es un religioso de la congregación conocida como los Redentoristas, presidirá la Misa. Todos son bienvenidos a asistir, incluidos los sacerdotes y fieles laicos deseosos de mostrar gratitud por aquellos en la vida consagrada. Los asistentes deben ingresar por la puerta de Ridge Street de la Catedral y se les recomienda encarecidamente que usen mascarillas debido a la pandemia de COVID-19 en curso. La Misa será transmitida en vivo a través de las páginas de la Arquidiócesis en YouTube y Facebook para aquellos que prefieran participar virtualmente.

La vocación a la vida consagrada adopta muchas formas, que incluyen miembros de institutos y asociaciones religiosas: sacerdotes, hermanas, hermanos, vírgenes consagradas, ermitaños y miembros de institutos seculares. Es una en la que un individuo se dedica completamente a amar y vivir para Dios y Su Iglesia. La Jornada Mundial de la Vida Consagrada se celebrará en la Iglesia universal el miércoles 2 de febrero y en las parroquias durante el fin de semana del 5 al 6 de febrero.

“Aquellos en la vida consagrada son la voz profética de la Iglesia", dijo la hermana Patricia M. Wormann, O.P., Delegada para Religiosos de la Arquidiócesis. “Son un don para la Iglesia porque su experiencia de oración contemplativa les permite desafiar a la Iglesia y su visión. Catalina de Siena, que era miembro laico de la Orden Dominica, incluso desafió al Papa a abandonar Francia y ocupar el lugar que le correspondía en Roma, lo que cambió el rostro de la Iglesia. Por lo tanto, es importante que los honremos por la diferencia que hacen”.

Además de reconocer el trabajo de aquellos en la vida consagrada, la Misa también reconocerá a los religiosos que están celebrando aniversarios en la Iglesia con la lectura de sus nombres y una nota de felicitación del Cardenal Tobin. También se hará una donación en nombre de cada celebrante a una causa benéfica, y una reunión en su honor tendrá lugar a finales de este año.

La Misa por la Vida Consagrada de la Arquidiócesis comenzó en 1997 como una forma de celebrar la primera Jornada Mundial de Oración por la Vida Consagrada. Se ha convertido en una tradición muy querida entre sus 52 congregaciones de religiosas, 22 congregaciones de religiosos, tres vírgenes consagradas, un ermitaño consagrado y numerosos institutos seculares. Más de 200 personas suelen asistir a la Misa cada año.

Para conocer más sobre las Vocaciones por la Vida Religiosa en la Arquidiócesis de Newark, visite https://www.rcan.org/offices-and-ministries/vocations.

Un Mensaje del Papa Francisco: Palabras de Desafío y Esperanza

Una selección de la encíclica Fratelli Tutti (Sobre la Fraternidad y la Amistad Social)

SIN FRONTERAS

3. Hay un episodio en la vida de San Francisco que muestra su corazón abierto, que no conocía límites y era capaz de ir más allá de las distancias de procedencia, nacionalidad, color o religión. Es su visita al Sultán Malik-el-Kamil, en Egipto, que significó para él un gran esfuerzo debido a su pobreza, a los pocos recursos que tenía, a las grandes distancias a viajar y a las diferencias de idioma, cultura y religión. Este viaje, en aquel tiempo de Cruzadas, demostraba aún más la grandeza y amplitud de su amor que buscaba abrazar a todos. La fidelidad a su Señor era proporcional a su amor por sus hermanos y hermanas. Sin preocuparse por las dificultades y peligros, San Francisco fue al encuentro del Sultán con la misma actitud que inspiraba en sus discípulos: que, sin negar su identidad, cuando estuvieran “entre sarracenos y otros no creyentes”, no “entraran en disputas ni controversias, sino que se sometan a toda criatura humana por el amor a Dios”. En aquel contexto era un pedido extraordinario. Nos impresiona que ochocientos años atrás San Francisco invitara a evitar toda forma de hostilidad o conflicto y que se mostrara un humilde y fraterno “sometimiento” a aquellos que no compartían su fe.

4. Francisco no hacía la guerra de palabras dirigida a imponer doctrinas, sino que simplemente comunicaba el amor de Dios. El entendió que “Dios es amor, y el que permanece en el amor permanece en Dios” (1 Jn 4,16). De esa manera, se convirtió en un padre para todos que inspiró la visión de una sociedad fraterna. Así, “sólo el hombre que se acerca a otros, no para atraerlos a su vida, sino para ayudarles a ser más ellos mismos, se hace realmente padre”. En el mundo de aquel tiempo, lleno de torres de vigilancia y de murallas protectoras, las ciudades vivían guerras sangrientas entre familias poderosas, al tiempo que la pobreza se extendía en las áreas rurales. Allí Francisco acogió la verdadera paz en su corazón y se liberó de todo deseo de poder sobre los demás. Él se hizo uno de los pobres y buscó vivir en armonía con todos. Él ha inspirado estas páginas.

5. Las cuestiones relacionadas con la fraternidad y la amistad social han estado siempre entre mis preocupaciones. En años recientes me he referido a ellas reiteradas veces y en diversos lugares. Quise recoger en esta encíclica muchas de esas intervenciones situándolas en un contexto de reflexión más amplio. En la preparación de la Laudato Si’ tuve una fuente de inspiración en mi hermano Bartolomé, el Patriarca Ortodoxo que ha hablado con mucha fuerza sobre la necesidad del cuidado de la creación. En este caso me sentí especialmente estimulado por el Gran Imán Ahmad Al-Tayyeb, con quien me encontré en Abu Dabi y declaramos que “Dios ha creado todos los seres humanos iguales en los derechos, en los deberes y en la dignidad, y los ha llamado a vivir juntos como hermanos y hermanas. Esto no se trató de un mero acto diplomático sino de una reflexión nacida del diálogo y de un compromiso conjunto. Esta encíclica recoge y desarrolla algunos de los grandes temas planteados en aquel documento que firmamos juntos. También he incorporado, junto a mis propios pensamientos, numerosas cartas, documentos, y consideraciones que he recibido de muchas personas y grupos de todo el mundo.

Mi Oración para Ustedes

Oremos juntos esta oración ofrecida por el Papa Francisco en la conclusión de Fratelli Tutti:

Una Oración al Creador

Señor, Padre de la humanidad,

que creaste a todos los seres humanos con la misma dignidad:

infunde en nuestros corazones un espíritu fraternal

e inspíranos un sueño de renovado encuentro,

de diálogo, de justicia y de paz.

Impúlsanos a crear sociedades más sanas

y un mundo más digno,

un mundo sin hambre, sin pobreza, sin violencia, sin guerras.

Que nuestros corazones se abran

a todos los pueblos y naciones de la tierra.

Que reconozcamos el bien y la belleza

que sembraste en cada uno de nosotros,

para así estrechar lazos de unidad, de proyectos comunes,

de sueños compartidos. Amén.

Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R

Arzobispo de Newark