Holy Name Medical Center Waives Deductibles, Copays for Emergency, Primary Care, and Specialist Visits for Furloughed Federal Workers

Holy Name Medical Center officials announced today that the medical center and its primary care physicians and specialists will be waiving deductibles and co-pays for furloughed federal employees during the government shutdown who need emergency or urgent medical care. The policy will be implemented at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck and all Holy Name Medical Partners offices throughout the duration of the government shutdown, applicable to emergency care at the medical center, as well as urgent or medically necessary visits to our specialist and primary care providers.

“At Holy Name, we know many of our friends and neighbors are struggling with trying to make ends meet as the shutdown continues,” said Michael Maron, president and CEO of Holy Name. “Federal employees should not have to choose between putting food on the table or getting medical care, especially at the height of cold and flu season. Holy Name is committed to providing relief to the federal workers in our community during this difficult time.”

“We don’t want the shutdown to be a barrier to medically necessary primary or specialist care, which is why we decided to go beyond the emergency room to ensure access to all levels of appropriate care,” explained Dr. Adam Jarrett, chief medical officer at Holy Name. “This means unpaid federal workers and their families can seek care from primary care providers or specialists within our physician network. If that helps lift the burden in some small way, we’ve done our jobs as the caregivers of our community.”

The medical center’s physician network, Holy Name Medical Partners, comprises more than 150 multi-specialty providers in locations throughout Bergen and Hudson counties.

“Unfortunately, furloughed employees may also be facing massive health insurance deductibles, which reset because of the new year,” said Maron. “It was important that we eliminated those out-of-pocket expenses in addition to the co-pays, which may also be impacting their decision to seek medical care.”

The medical center will continue to waive fees for unpaid federal workers until the government shutdown has ended.

To schedule an appointment with a primary care provider or specialist in Holy Name’s physician network, visit holynamemedicalpartners.org. For more information about Holy Name Medical Center’s emergency services, visit holyname.org/emergencycare.

ABOUT HOLY NAME MEDICAL PARTNERS

Holy Name Medical Partners is the physician network of Holy Name Medical Center, comprising more than 150 multi-specialty providers with convenient practice locations throughout Northern New Jersey. Holy Name Medical Partners was established to enhance the patient experience through expanded access to care, resources, and seamless collaboration among its multidisciplinary team of experts.

ABOUT HOLY NAME MEDICAL CENTER

Holy Name Medical Center is a fully accredited, not-for-profit healthcare facility based in Teaneck, New Jersey, with off-site locations throughout Bergen County. Founded and sponsored by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace in 1925, the comprehensive 361-bed medical center offers leading-edge medical practice and technology administered in an environment rooted in a tradition of compassion and respect for every patient. Holy Name provides high quality health care across a continuum that encompasses education, prevention, early intervention, comprehensive treatment options, rehabilitation and wellness maintenance