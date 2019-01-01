 Skip to main content

Holy Rosary/Saint Michael, Elizabeth

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

PROPERTY

Holy Rosary/St. Michael School and Convent

 

 ADDRESS

889 East Jersey Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ 07201

 

 County

Union

PROJECT MANAGER

Emet Huelgas

TELEPHONE

(973) 497-4082

FAX

(973) 497-4362

EMAIL

Emet.Huelgas@rcan.org

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease

YEAR CONSTRUCTED

1885

POSSESSION

Immediate

DESCRIPTION OF IMPROVEMENTS

The building has an area floor of approximately 21,050 square feet with a basement measuring approximately 8,050 square feet.  The building was used as a school with living quarters that doubled up as a convent for nuns when the school was in operation.

HIGHEST AND BEST USE

Child Day Care Center

OVERALL CONDITIONS

The subject property is in good condition.

COMMENTS

The building is a five-minute walk to Route 1 and 9 and is very close to Newark Liberty International airport. Public transportation is accessible and provides commuters great travel convenience.

 
 