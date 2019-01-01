 Skip to main content

Holy Rosary/Saint Michael School and Convent

PROPERTY

Holy Rosary/St. Michael School and Convent

 

 ADDRESS

889 East Jersey Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ

 

 County

Union

PROJECT MANAGER

Emet Huelgas

TELEPHONE

(973) 497-4082

FAX

(973) 497-4362

EMAIL

Emet.Huelgas@rcan.org

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease

YEAR CONSTRUCTED

1885

POSSESSION

Immediate

DESCRIPTION OF IMPROVEMENTS

The building has an area floor of approximately 21,050 square feet with a basement measuring approximately 8,050 square feet.  The building was used as a school with living quarters that doubled up as a convent for nuns when the school was in operation.

HIGHEST AND BEST USE

Child Day Care Center

OVERALL CONDITIONS

The subject property is in good condition.

COMMENTS

The building is a five-minute walk to Route 1 and 9 and is very close to Newark Liberty International airport. Public transportation is accessible and provides commuters great travel convenience.

 
 

Contact Us

Steven Belloise
Executive Director

Office of Property Management Administration
The Archdiocese of Newark
171 Clifton Avenue
P.O. Box 9500
Newark, NJ 07104-0500 

Phone: 973-497-4110
Fax: 973-497-4362