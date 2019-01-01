Holy Rosary/Saint Michael School and Convent

|
PROPERTY
Holy Rosary/St. Michael School and Convent
ADDRESS
889 East Jersey Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
County
Union
PROJECT MANAGER
Emet Huelgas
TELEPHONE
(973) 497-4082
FAX
(973) 497-4362
TRANSACTION TYPE
Lease
YEAR CONSTRUCTED
1885
POSSESSION
Immediate
DESCRIPTION OF IMPROVEMENTS
The building has an area floor of approximately 21,050 square feet with a basement measuring approximately 8,050 square feet. The building was used as a school with living quarters that doubled up as a convent for nuns when the school was in operation.
HIGHEST AND BEST USE
Child Day Care Center
OVERALL CONDITIONS
The subject property is in good condition.
COMMENTS
Contact Us
Steven Belloise
Executive Director
Office of Property Management Administration
The Archdiocese of Newark
171 Clifton Avenue
P.O. Box 9500
Newark, NJ 07104-0500
Phone: 973-497-4110
Fax: 973-497-4362