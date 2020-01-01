 Skip to main content

Holy Spirit School - Union

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

PROPERTY

Holy Spirit School 

970 Suburban Road 

Union, New Jersey 07083

Union County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Emet Huelgas

TELEPHONE

973-497-4082
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Emet.Huelgas@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease
YEAR CONSTRUCTED 1966
POSSESSION Immediate

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property is a two-story building which measures approximately 15,000 square feet. 

The structure consists of large classrooms, library, media center, fully equipped computer room, cafeteria with kitchen, nurse's office, music/art room, and various offices.  

There is an additional 10,296 square foot gymnasium included in the lease agreement that is shared with the parish.  

HIGHEST BEST USE

Education Facility 

Day Care

Counseling Program 

Office Space

COMMENTS

The subject property is in good condition overall. 

The subject property has great access to Route 22, Garden State Parkway, and is just a short drive to Newark International Airport. 