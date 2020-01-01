Holy Spirit School - Union

|
PROPERTY
|
Holy Spirit School
970 Suburban Road
Union, New Jersey 07083
Union County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Emet Huelgas
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4082
|FAX
|973-497-4362
|
|
TRANSACTION TYPE
|
Lease
|YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|1966
|POSSESSION
|Immediate
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property is a two-story building which measures approximately 15,000 square feet.
The structure consists of large classrooms, library, media center, fully equipped computer room, cafeteria with kitchen, nurse's office, music/art room, and various offices.
There is an additional 10,296 square foot gymnasium included in the lease agreement that is shared with the parish.
|
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Education Facility
Day Care
Counseling Program
Office Space
|
COMMENTS
|
The subject property is in good condition overall.
The subject property has great access to Route 22, Garden State Parkway, and is just a short drive to Newark International Airport.
Property Map:
Property Information: