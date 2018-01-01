 Skip to main content

Holy Trinity School - Fort Lee

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

PROPERTY

Holy Trinity Church - School Building 

3rd Street 

Fort Lee, New Jersey 07024

Bergen County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Marilyn Peña

TELEPHONE

973-497-4136

FAX

973-497-4362

EMAIL

Marilyn.Pena@RCAN.org

SALE OR LEASE

Lease

BUILDING FACTS

The school was constructed in 1959 consisting of a one-story brick building that measures approximately 19,452 square feet. 

The school has nine classrooms, two offices, nurse's office, library, teacher's room, commercial kitchen with adjoining lunch / meeting room, and an auditorium / gym with adjoining stage. 

Parking is available in the front and rear of the school. 

YEAR CONSTRUCTED

1959

POSSESSION

Immediate

HIGHEST AND BEST USE

Grammar School

High School

Adult Day Care

Day Care Center

DESCRIPTION

The subject property is located in close proximity to major highways. 

 