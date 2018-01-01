Holy Trinity School - Fort Lee

|
PROPERTY
Holy Trinity Church - School Building
3rd Street
Fort Lee, New Jersey 07024
Bergen County
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
Marilyn Peña
TELEPHONE
973-497-4136
FAX
973-497-4362
SALE OR LEASE
Lease
BUILDING FACTS
The school was constructed in 1959 consisting of a one-story brick building that measures approximately 19,452 square feet.
The school has nine classrooms, two offices, nurse's office, library, teacher's room, commercial kitchen with adjoining lunch / meeting room, and an auditorium / gym with adjoining stage.
Parking is available in the front and rear of the school.
YEAR CONSTRUCTED
1959
POSSESSION
Immediate
HIGHEST AND BEST USE
Grammar School
High School
Adult Day Care
Day Care Center
DESCRIPTION
The subject property is located in close proximity to major highways.