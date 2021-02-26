Immaculate Heart Academy virtually inducts 61 students to Science National Honor Society

Township of Washington, NJ — Immaculate Heart Academy virtually inducted 61 new members into IHA’s chapter of the Science National Honor Society (SNHS) on the evening of Jan. 28, 2021. According to SNHS moderators and IHA science teachers, Mrs. Angela Holuba Roberts’05 and Mrs. Lauren Tereshko, “These young women are self-motivated, devoted to their academic studies, committed to their communities, and ever-curious about the world around them. We look forward to seeing all of the wonderful things they will do in this honor society.”
Current IHA SNHS co-presidents, Abigail Auty’21 of Monroe, NY and Freya Nair’21 of Wanaque, led the induction of new members. New SNHS Executive Board officers, Madelyn Panebianco’22 of Wyckoff and Katherine Young’22 of Oradell, were also appointed. Mr. Jason Schlereth, principal, gave a touching congratulatory address and Mrs. Lauren Tereshko made closing remarks. Thank you to Mrs. Alice Rogers and Miss Kerry Carroll’04, assistant principals, for attending the virtual induction. Congratulations to:
Class of 2021
Emma Bassett’21 of Saddle Brook
Ariana Contes’21 of Oakland
Katherine Cottrell’21 of Oakland
Emmersen Dabal’21 of Wallington
Alexandra Fassett’21 of Oakland
Alexandra Festa’21 of Little Falls
Casey Forcellati’21 of Ho-Ho-Kus
Jordan Gaffney’21 of Norwood
Gabriella Karcz’21 of Township of Washington
Mary Rose Kelly’21 of Ho-Ho-Kus
Olivia Landolfi’21 of Franklin Lakes
Brooke Marotti’21of Ramsey
Emmy Mazzacano’21 of Park Ridge
Madelyn Novelli’21 of Montvale
Mary Virginia Nye’21 of Ho-Ho-Kus
Anna Salewycz’21 of Clifton
Hanna Scott’21 of Ramsey
Keara Skae’21 of Old Tappan
Isabella Tricarico’21 of Oradell
Annie Kate White’21 of Orangeburg, NY
Class of 2022
Kayla Arone’22 of Highland Mills, NY
Kiara Bassora’22 of Franklin Lakes
Sophia Bednarek’22 of North Haledon
Riley Benedik’22 of Wyckoff
Abbey Benus’22 of Saddle Brook
Paulina Biagioni’22 of Englewood
Jessica Boyd’22 of Cresskill
Erin Burke’22 of Westwood
Grace Calianese’22 of Allendale
Samantha Campana’22 of Paramus
Caitlin Croci’22 of Ridgewood
Margaret Dillon’22 of Ramsey
Gabriella Fava’22 of North Haledon
Gina Gaccione’22 of Rutherford
Kylie Galiger’22 of Saddle River
Katherine Garbett’22 of Pearl River, NY
Rania Hart’22 of Upper Saddle River
Lindsay Keogh’22 of Wyckoff
Jessica Kielur’22 of Passaic
Brianna Kuchenmeister’22 of Township of Washington
Katherine Mahoney’22 of Orangeburg, NY
Ashley Mariscal’22 of Teaneck
Riley McGovern’22 of Oradell
Rhea Mittal’22 of Franklin Lakes
Elizabeth Muzilla-Fullem’22 of Ridgewood
Madelyn Panebianco’22 of Wyckoff
Gabrielle Park’22 of Franklin Lakes
Heerali Patel’22 of Township of Washington
Lauren Plastina’22 of Glen Rock
Olivia Raia’22 of Upper Saddle River
Jenna Savino’22 of Glen Rock
Sydney Severini’22 of Wood Ridge
Taylor Terry’22 of Orangeburg, NY
Sarah Vella’22 of Highland Mills, NY
Sanaiya Villanueva’22 of Woodland Park
Isabelle Villanueva’22 of Maywood
Juliana Vitti’22 of Old Tappan
Christiane Wahba’22 of Saddle River
Margaux Yannacci’22 of Nanuet, NY
Katherine Young’22 of Oradell
Riley Ypelaar’22 of Saddle Brook
