Immaculate Heart Academy virtually inducts 61 students to Science National Honor Society

Township of Washington, NJ — Immaculate Heart Academy virtually inducted 61 new members into IHA’s chapter of the Science National Honor Society (SNHS) on the evening of Jan. 28, 2021. According to SNHS moderators and IHA science teachers, Mrs. Angela Holuba Roberts’05 and Mrs. Lauren Tereshko, “These young women are self-motivated, devoted to their academic studies, committed to their communities, and ever-curious about the world around them. We look forward to seeing all of the wonderful things they will do in this honor society.”

Current IHA SNHS co-presidents, Abigail Auty’21 of Monroe, NY and Freya Nair’21 of Wanaque, led the induction of new members. New SNHS Executive Board officers, Madelyn Panebianco’22 of Wyckoff and Katherine Young’22 of Oradell, were also appointed. Mr. Jason Schlereth, principal, gave a touching congratulatory address and Mrs. Lauren Tereshko made closing remarks. Thank you to Mrs. Alice Rogers and Miss Kerry Carroll’04, assistant principals, for attending the virtual induction. Congratulations to:

Class of 2021

Emma Bassett’21 of Saddle Brook

Ariana Contes’21 of Oakland

Katherine Cottrell’21 of Oakland

Emmersen Dabal’21 of Wallington

Alexandra Fassett’21 of Oakland

Alexandra Festa’21 of Little Falls

Casey Forcellati’21 of Ho-Ho-Kus

Jordan Gaffney’21 of Norwood

Gabriella Karcz’21 of Township of Washington

Mary Rose Kelly’21 of Ho-Ho-Kus

Olivia Landolfi’21 of Franklin Lakes

Brooke Marotti’21of Ramsey

Emmy Mazzacano’21 of Park Ridge

Madelyn Novelli’21 of Montvale

Mary Virginia Nye’21 of Ho-Ho-Kus

Anna Salewycz’21 of Clifton

Hanna Scott’21 of Ramsey

Keara Skae’21 of Old Tappan

Isabella Tricarico’21 of Oradell

Annie Kate White’21 of Orangeburg, NY

Class of 2022

Kayla Arone’22 of Highland Mills, NY

Kiara Bassora’22 of Franklin Lakes

Sophia Bednarek’22 of North Haledon

Riley Benedik’22 of Wyckoff

Abbey Benus’22 of Saddle Brook

Paulina Biagioni’22 of Englewood

Jessica Boyd’22 of Cresskill

Erin Burke’22 of Westwood

Grace Calianese’22 of Allendale

Samantha Campana’22 of Paramus

Caitlin Croci’22 of Ridgewood

Margaret Dillon’22 of Ramsey

Gabriella Fava’22 of North Haledon

Gina Gaccione’22 of Rutherford

Kylie Galiger’22 of Saddle River

Katherine Garbett’22 of Pearl River, NY

Rania Hart’22 of Upper Saddle River

Lindsay Keogh’22 of Wyckoff

Jessica Kielur’22 of Passaic

Brianna Kuchenmeister’22 of Township of Washington

Katherine Mahoney’22 of Orangeburg, NY

Ashley Mariscal’22 of Teaneck

Riley McGovern’22 of Oradell

Rhea Mittal’22 of Franklin Lakes

Elizabeth Muzilla-Fullem’22 of Ridgewood

Madelyn Panebianco’22 of Wyckoff

Gabrielle Park’22 of Franklin Lakes

Heerali Patel’22 of Township of Washington

Lauren Plastina’22 of Glen Rock

Olivia Raia’22 of Upper Saddle River

Jenna Savino’22 of Glen Rock

Sydney Severini’22 of Wood Ridge

Taylor Terry’22 of Orangeburg, NY

Sarah Vella’22 of Highland Mills, NY

Sanaiya Villanueva’22 of Woodland Park

Isabelle Villanueva’22 of Maywood

Juliana Vitti’22 of Old Tappan

Christiane Wahba’22 of Saddle River

Margaux Yannacci’22 of Nanuet, NY

Katherine Young’22 of Oradell

Riley Ypelaar’22 of Saddle Brook

Founded in 1960, Immaculate Heart Academy is an all-girls Catholic regional high school of the Archdiocese of Newark presently celebrating its 60th year. A Blue Ribbon School, IHA enrolls approximately 700 girls in a competitive college preparatory program from more than 100 towns in Bergen, Passaic, Morris, Hudson and Essex counties in New Jersey and Rockland and Orange counties in New York. Over the years, IHA has continually grown and evolved, fortifying its academics, activities and facilities to prepare students for further education, and for the enhancement of society through their personal, professional and spiritual gifts. Immaculate Heart Academy is located at 500 Van Emburgh Ave., Township of Washington, NJ.