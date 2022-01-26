 Skip to main content

Immaculate Conception Center - Elizabeth

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

 

PROPERTY

Immaculate Conception Center

417 Union Avenue 

Elizabeth, New Jersey 07208

Union County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Emet Huelgas

TELEPHONE

973-497-4082
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Emet.Huelgas@RCAN.org

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease
YEAR CONSTRUCTED 1910
POSSESSION Immediate

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property is a multi-story building with an approximate area of 10,608 square feet, in addition to a basement measuring roughly 5,304 square feet. 

The basement is an open area that can be utlized for any general purpose. 

The first floor includes three classrooms and three additional rooms being utilized as offices, there are also two bathrooms. 

The second floor contains eight classrooms measuring 20 x 20 square feet, one office with a separate toilet, a faculty room, and two bathrooms. 

HIGHEST BEST USE

Day Care

Learning Center

Office Space

COMMENTS

The subject property in good condition. 

The property is in an excellent residential area of Elizabeth. 

The building is in walking distance to Kean University and downtown Elizabeth.

The property offers great access to public transportation and provides commuters great travel convenience.

 