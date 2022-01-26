Immaculate Conception Center - Elizabeth

The subject property is a multi-story building with an approximate area of 10,608 square feet, in addition to a basement measuring roughly 5,304 square feet.

The basement is an open area that can be utlized for any general purpose.

The first floor includes three classrooms and three additional rooms being utilized as offices, there are also two bathrooms.

The second floor contains eight classrooms measuring 20 x 20 square feet, one office with a separate toilet, a faculty room, and two bathrooms.