Immaculate Conception Center - Elizabeth

|
PROPERTY
|
Immaculate Conception Center
417 Union Avenue
Elizabeth, New Jersey 07208
Union County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Emet Huelgas
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4082
|FAX
|973-497-4362
|
|
TRANSACTION TYPE
|
Lease
|YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|1910
|POSSESSION
|Immediate
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property is a multi-story building with an approximate area of 10,608 square feet, in addition to a basement measuring roughly 5,304 square feet.
The basement is an open area that can be utlized for any general purpose.
The first floor includes three classrooms and three additional rooms being utilized as offices, there are also two bathrooms.
The second floor contains eight classrooms measuring 20 x 20 square feet, one office with a separate toilet, a faculty room, and two bathrooms.
|
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Day Care
Learning Center
Office Space
|
COMMENTS
|
The subject property in good condition.
The property is in an excellent residential area of Elizabeth.
The building is in walking distance to Kean University and downtown Elizabeth.
The property offers great access to public transportation and provides commuters great travel convenience.
|