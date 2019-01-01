Immaculate Conception Parish Center - Newark

|
PROPERTY
|
Immaculate Conception Parish Center
795 Mount Prospect Avenue
Newark, New Jersey 07104
Essex County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Martha Rodriguez
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4123
|FAX
|973-497-4362
|
|
TRANSACTION TYPE
|
Lease
|YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|1960's
|POSSESSION
|Immediate
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property is a one-story building with a total area of approximately 5,830 square feet.
The building consists of five rooms in addition to a large meeting room. Also included, two bathrooms, a basement, and eight exclusive parking spaces.
|
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Office Space
Educational Programs
Day Care
|
COMMENTS
|
The subject property is in good condition.
The facility has a new roof and a new gas furnace, along with central air conditioning and heating system.
The property includes fire and burglar alarm systems.
|
COMMUNITY FACTS
|
The subject property is in a residential area with close access to the Route 21.