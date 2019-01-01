 Skip to main content

Immaculate Conception Parish Center - Newark

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

PROPERTY

Immaculate Conception Parish Center

795 Mount Prospect Avenue

Newark, New Jersey 07104

Essex County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Martha Rodriguez

TELEPHONE

973-497-4123
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Martha.Rodriguez@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease
YEAR CONSTRUCTED 1960's
POSSESSION Immediate

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property is a one-story building with a total area of approximately 5,830 square feet. 

The building consists of five rooms in addition to a large meeting room. Also included, two bathrooms, a basement, and eight exclusive parking spaces. 

HIGHEST BEST USE

Office Space 

Educational Programs

Day Care

COMMENTS

The subject property is in good condition. 

The facility has a new roof and a new gas furnace, along with central air conditioning and heating system. 

The property includes fire and burglar alarm systems.

COMMUNITY FACTS

The subject property is in a residential area with close access to the Route 21.

 