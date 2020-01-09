Immaculate Conception Parishioners Will Celebrate Masses at Maryrest Cemetery During Long Term Renovations

Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark will provide the Chapel Mausoleum at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah to parishioners of Immaculate Conception Parish for weekend Masses and Holy Days of Obligation Masses until total interior renovations of the church are completed.

The weekend Masses at Maryrest Chapel Mausoleum will begin Saturday, January 11, and Sunday, January 12. The construction project at Immaculate Conception Church is expected to last 8-9 months.

As a result of this new arrangement:

Immaculate Conception Parishioners can continue to celebrate weekend Masses without interruption until the major construction project is completed.

Parishioners will have the added benefit of visiting loved ones interred at Maryrest Cemetery and Mausoleum.

Maryrest Chapel Mausoleum is handicap accessible.

The arrangement, which was approved by His Eminence, Joseph William Cardinal Tobin, Archbishop of Newark, will allow parishioners to continue celebrating weekend Masses less than one mile away from their church, which is also located in Mahwah, New Jersey.

“With the initiative ‘Forward in Faith Together, Our Road Ahead’ already in motion, we recognize this alliance between us and Immaculate Conception Parish as an opportunity to offer our sacred space of worship to our fellow brothers and sisters in need,” says Andrew Schaefer, Executive Director at Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark.

Schaefer believes the arrangement aligns well with the new initiative launched recently by the Archdiocese of Newark which encompasses “Six Pillars” including, Protection of the Faithful; Accountability, Transparency and Communication; Archdiocesan Pastoral Planning; Lifelong Faith Formation and Education; Ongoing Formation/Support of Clergy; and Active Engagement of the Laity.

In addition to the weekend Masses, Maryrest Chapel Mausoleum celebrates Monthly Masses of Remembrance for the family of loved ones interred at Maryrest Cemetery and Mausoleum. Other locations where the Monthly Masses of Remembrance are celebrated include Gate of Heaven Cemetery and Mausoleum (East Hanover), Holy Cross Cemetery and Mausoleum (North Arlington), Holy Name Cemetery and Mausoleum (Jersey City), and Saint Gertrude Cemetery and Mausoleum (Colonia). For the Monthly Masses of Remembrance schedule, go to www.rcancem.org/mass-schedule.

About Maryrest Chapel Mausoleum: The stone-clad chapel mausoleum emulates the design of the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark with two bell towers flanking a majestic rose window.

The rose window contains the symbol for Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark which incorporates the symbols of the holy spirit and the empty cross, as it is through the grace of God and the sacrifice of His son, that we are offered eternal life.

This magnificent mausoleum features a cathedral-like sky-lit chapel where committal services and monthly mass are celebrated. Outside the mausoleum, the beautiful and impeccably landscaped plaza offers a perfect place for peaceful and prayerful meditation for the families.

Maryrest Cemetery and Mausoleum, which is located at 770 Darlington Avenue in Mahwah, also features New Jersey’s first Catholic Natural/Green Burial Section.

The wildflowers and naturally occurring flora create a peaceful and serene setting for our Catholic families who prefer an eco-friendly memorial or for those who may want an alternative to cremation. For more information, go to www.maryrestcemetery.org.

About Immaculate Conception Parish: The Church of the Immaculate Conception is a Roman Catholic community in the Archdiocese of Newark, New Jersey, and is located at 900 Darlington Avenue in Mahwah, NJ. The parish is in Deanery 1 of the Archdiocese and currently has 915 registered family members. For more information, go to www.iccmahwah.org.

For more information on “The Six Pillars of Forward in Faith Together”, go to https://forward.rcan.org.