Immaculate Heart Academy announces new president and principal

Township of Washington, NJ - The Office of the Superintendent of Schools of the Archdiocese of Newark is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Schlereth as president of Immaculate Heart Academy (IHA), effective July 2021. Schlereth will succeed Immaculate Heart Academy’s current president, Patricia Molloy, whose pending retirement has been previously announced.

Schlereth has served in the capacity of principal at IHA since 2016. He has also previously served as vice-principal from 2013 to 2016 and director of athletics from 2006 to 2013.

Before joining the Immaculate Heart community, he taught in the Leonia Public Schools, where he began his career. Schlereth is an alumnus of Bergen Catholic High School, as well as William Paterson University, where he earned his BA in History and Elementary Education in 2004. He furthered his education at St. Peter’s University, where he earned a Master of Arts degree in Educational Leadership in 2013, followed by graduate study at Seton Hall University, where he is currently in pursuit of an Ed.D. in K-12 School Administration.

Molloy, who has graciously served Immaculate Heart for 47 years. In the words of her successor, Molloy has been vital to the school’s success. Long beyond her retirement, her legacy will be seen in the school’s challenging curriculum, throughout the physical school building, and most importantly, in the “distinctive culture of sisterhood for which IHA is so greatly regarded.”

Speaking of his goals as incoming president, Schlereth notes, “I look forward to building upon the success of our great school. At IHA, we have an impressive student body, truly terrific families, a dedicated and mission-driven faculty and staff, and a strong and engaged alumnae community. We also possess a unique and wonderful culture of developing strong, empowered, faith-filled young women who are ready to face the challenges of our complex world, equipped with a set of strong Catholic values.”

He looks forward to the opportunity to engage with IHA’s various constituencies and to dive more deeply into the external affairs of the school to ensure that IHA continues its position as a leader in all-girls Catholic education.

Along with the appointment of Schlereth, the archdiocese has also announced that Kerry Carroll, IHA ’04, will fill the position of principal also effective in July.

Speaking of her appointment, Carroll states, “It is a privilege to be selected as Immaculate Heart Academy’s next principal. IHA has been my home since I first walked the halls as a freshman, and it was a blessing to join the community as a faculty member. As a student, I recognized how strong our sisterhood was and cherished the excellent education that I received. Now, I am continually impressed by our exceptional students, supportive families, and talented faculty.”

Carroll also notes that current President Molloy’s visionary leadership and dedicated service has left IHA in a strong position with a clear vision for the future.

Schlereth said he is proud and excited to partner with Carroll and work closely with her to fulfill the mission of Immaculate Heart Academy.

“I know Miss Carroll will do an exemplary job handling the day-to-day tasks of running the efficacious school that is IHA,” he says. “As an intelligent, kind, successful, faithful, and devoted alumna of Immaculate Heart, she is the consummate role model for our students. I look forward to continuing to join forces with Miss Carroll and Mrs. Alice Rogers, assistant principal of students, as we lead IHA thoughtfully and purposefully as a team.”

Speaking of the changes, Interim Superintendent of Schools Monsignor Thomas McDade says, “We could not be more pleased,” and adds, “Mr. Schlereth and Miss Carroll are two examples of outstanding Catholic school servant leaders. Their commitment to mission, academic excellence and social justice will be the distinguishing qualities in which IHA will thrive for years to come.”

Schlereth’s appointment is the result of collaboration between Monsignor McDade’s office and IHA’s Consultative Board, which had a Succession Subcommittee to provide its input. The subcommittee represented various constituencies in the school community and made recommendations to the Archdiocese of the qualifications they felt were important in a school president.

Founded in 1960, Immaculate Heart Academy is an all-girls Catholic regional high school of the Archdiocese of Newark presently celebrating its 60th year. A Blue Ribbon School, IHA enrolls approximately 700 girls in a competitive college preparatory program from more than 100 towns in Bergen, Passaic, Morris, Hudson and Essex counties in New Jersey and Rockland and Orange counties in New York. Over the years, IHA has continually grown and evolved, fortifying its academics, activities, and facilities to prepare students for further education, and for the enhancement of society through their personal, professional, and spiritual gifts. Immaculate Heart Academy is located at 500 Van Emburgh Ave., Township of Washington, NJ.