Immaculate Heart Academy celebrates Honors Convocation Ceremony virtually

On Dec. 16, 2020, the Immaculate Heart Academy Honors Convocation Ceremony was presented virtually to recognize students who achieved academic success in the 2019-20 school year.
After a heartfelt introduction from senior, Bianca D’Costa of Maywood, National Honor Society president, Mr. Jason Schlereth, principal; Miss Kerry Carroll’04, assistant principal for faculty and instruction; and Mrs. Alice Rogers, assistant principal of students, announced students who earned Honors and Distinguished Honors, in addition to those students who won a variety of special awards.
Ms. Patricia Molloy, president, closed the video presentation with sincere congratulations and thanks to those who worked so hard over the last academic year.