 Skip to main content

Immaculate Heart Academy celebrates Honors Convocation Ceremony virtually

On Dec. 16, 2020, the Immaculate Heart Academy Honors Convocation Ceremony was presented virtually to recognize students who achieved academic success in the 2019-20 school year.

After a heartfelt introduction from senior, Bianca D’Costa of Maywood, National Honor Society president, Mr. Jason Schlereth, principal; Miss Kerry Carroll’04, assistant principal for faculty and instruction; and Mrs. Alice Rogers, assistant principal of students, announced students who earned Honors and Distinguished Honors, in addition to those students who won a variety of special awards.

Ms. Patricia Molloy, president, closed the video presentation with sincere congratulations and thanks to those who worked so hard over the last academic year. 

READ THE FULL ARTICLE

Recent News

January 6, 2021
National Prayer Vigil for Life will be virtual this year
January 5, 2021
Immaculate Heart Academy celebrates Honors Convocation Ceremony virtually
January 5, 2021
Dioceses across USA participating in nationwide prayer vigil for life, Jan. 28-29
January 4, 2021
iTHIRST online training provides spiritual remedy to those suffering from addiction
January 4, 2021
Look to St. Joseph as a model of creative courage for the new year
more