Important Update: Ordination of 23 Permanent Deacons Postponed Due to Covid-19 Case

Please be advised that the ordination of 23 permanent deacons scheduled for Saturday, June 27, 2020, is POSTPONED . The unexpected rescheduling is in an abundance of caution due to a candidate who recently tested positive for COVID-19 after participating in a preparatory meeting for the forthcoming ordination at which other candidates were present.

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., and the Archdiocesan leadership have urged the other candidates for the permanent diaconate, who may have been in close proximity, to be tested for COVID-19 and to inform their workplace and others with whom they may have come in contact.

The ordination of five transitional deacons, who had no contact with the permanent deacon group, will be celebrated as scheduled on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at noon, with limited and pre-arranged attendance. The ordination Mass will be livestreamed to the public on the archdiocesan YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/NwkArchdiocese.

As the Archdiocese of Newark monitors the evolving situation, it will reschedule the ordination when it becomes safe to do so to ensure a meaningful liturgical event for all. An announcement will be made when a new date is set.

The safety of our faithful and surrounding communities remain our topmost priority. We thank you for your patience and understanding.