Inclusive family Masses available in English and Spanish

The Archdiocese of Newark holds inclusive family Masses in English and Spanish, particularly adapted for individuals with disabilities, families, and friends. The Masses are shorter than more traditional liturgies. Some include music, and some do not.

“But at all of these liturgies, you don’t need to worry about any extra noises or moving around,” said Anne Masters, director of the Archdiocese of Newark’s Pastoral Ministry with Persons with Disabilities. “We just gather together to celebrate God in our lives and to draw strength from this.”

Members of the faithful from the larger community are welcome to attend Inclusive Family Mass.

Masters pointed out that everyone is welcome in any of the liturgies of the Archdiocese of Newark. However, some individuals and families living with intellectual, developmental, and/or other disabilities do not feel comfortable attending their local parish Mass, she said. That is why inclusive family Masses are held.

“Please know that you do belong and are welcome,” Masters said.

The schedule for Inclusive Family Mass follows. Call the parish with any questions. For more information about the Pastoral Ministry with Persons with Disabilities, click here.

ENGLISH

St. John the Evangelist – 3 p.m. Nov. 7, Dec. 5, Jan. 2, Feb. 6, March 6, April 3, May 1, June 5

29 N. Washington Avenue,

Bergenfield, NJ 07621

Contact Rosemarie Flood, at 201-384-3601 or visit www.sjrc.org

Church of the Nativity – 9 a.m. Oct. 10, Nov. 14, Dec. 24,* Jan. 9, Feb. 13, March 13, April 3, May 8 (* Christmas Eve Mass at 5:30 p.m.)

315 Prospect Street

Midland Park, NJ 07432

Contact: 201-444-6362, or office@nativitynj.org

St. Therese of Lisieux – 1:30 p.m. Oct. 17, Nov. 21, Dec. 19, Jan. 16, Feb. 20, March 20, April 9*, May 15 (*Palm Sunday Vigil: 5 p.m.)

120 Monroe Avenue

Cresskill, NJ 07626

Contact: 201-567-2528

SPANISH

San Agustín – 5 p.m. en Español Octubre 9, Noviembre 13, Diciembre 11, Enero 8, Febrero 12, Marzo 12, Abril 9, Mayo 14

3900 New York Avenue

Union City, NJ 07087

Oficina: 201-863-0233