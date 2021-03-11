Introducing JerseyCatholic.org - RCAN’s new online news site!

We are pleased to announce the launch of JerseyCatholic.org, the new online news site of the Archdiocese of Newark.

This news website is for the entirety of the faithful of the Archdiocese. It strives to inform, inspire and educate readers by sharing stories of our Church and mission in an effort to build our communities of faith. Gratefully, we launch this site with news of Cardinal Tobin’s Returning to Grace: A Pastoral Letter on the Eucharist, and timely Lenten Reflections written by our auxiliary bishops.

The site offers dedicated areas for local and global church news and feature stories, news in Spanish from the Archdiocesan Hispanic Apostolate, clergy/religious updates, videos, interfaces with RCAN’s social media, and more. Also, included is a translation feature that allows visitors to view information in a number of languages.

The new site operates independently from, but includes relevant links to, our RCAN website, such as links to Cardinal Tobin’s newsletter, Rejoice in the Lord, and archived stories from The Catholic Advocate and Católico. It offers wider, easier and quicker access to Archdiocesan news, feature stories and digital content, which will be updated daily. Buttons also are available to share stories on social media for greater distribution. Other features and enhancements will be added in time as the website evolves.

Suggestions for news stories, photo captions, and relevant news content are welcomed and may be emailed to submissions@rcan.org.

Please share this announcement with your community and consider linking to JerseyCatholic.org on your parish, school or ministry website. Promotion on your social media channels also is appreciated.

We hope you enjoy this new communications platform and look forward to your news suggestions and contributions.