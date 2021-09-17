Invitation to special Eucharistic Adoration prayer service in each county

Join us for a special Eucharistic Adoration Prayer Service on Sunday, Oct. 3, in anticipation of welcome back month activities and the opening of our Archdiocesan initiative, Vine & Branches. Each Auxiliary Bishop will celebrate in his county.

At these Eucharistic Adoration services, we will invoke the Holy Spirit to guide all our efforts and lead us all to a deeper appreciation of the Eucharist and our connection with one another. All will be engaged in prayer, sacred music, quiet reflection and at conclusion, a solemn Benediction. The service will take no more than one hour.

Each Auxiliary Bishop will celebrate this Special Eucharistic Adoration Prayer Service as follows:

Bergen County: 6 p.m., St. Luke Church, Ho Ho Kus

Essex County: 4:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Valley Church, Orange

Hudson County: 3 p.m., St. Joseph Church, Jersey City

Union County: 4 p.m., St. Helen Church, Westfield