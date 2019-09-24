Joint Statement from the Archdiocese of Newark and Seton Hall Prep Regarding New Appointments

The Archdiocese of Newark announced this weekend the appointment of Monsignor Robert E. Harahan, S.T.D., as the new pastor of St. Rose of Lima Church in Short Hills effective October 18, 2019. Monsignor Harahan has served as the Headmaster at Seton Hall Preparatory School for the past five years. He is a seasoned pastor with many years of service across the Archdiocese with experience in adult education, religious formation, parish schools, and youth group ministries, which will enable him to meet the diverse parish needs of St. Rose of Lima.

While this decision may surprise some in the Seton Hall Prep community, we are confident that the school’s leadership will transition smoothly as a new Headmaster begins in this role.

At the recommendation of Monsignor Michael E. Kelly, President of Seton Hall Prep, and the Board of Trustees, Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, has appointed Mr. Michael Gallo '79 as Headmaster of Seton Hall Prep to replace Monsignor Harahan.

Fr. John McCrone, the current pastor at St. Rose of Lima, will assume increased responsibilities in the administration of the Archdiocese of Newark and a new chaplaincy effective October 18, 2019. In his new full-time role in the Archdiocese, Fr. McCrone will support the Vicar for Clergy in the Office of Clergy Personnel and will focus on the continuing formation and support of clergy, which is a significant initiative of Forward in Faith Together, the Cardinal’s vision for theArchdiocese of Newark.

We extend our congratulations and prayers to Msgr. Robert Harahan, Michael Gallo, and Fr. John McCrone as they embark on their new respective roles.

Media Contacts:

Maria Margiotta, Archdiocese of Newark, Director of Communications, 973-497-4186

Matt Berman, Seton Hall Prep, Director of Communications, 908-358-2867