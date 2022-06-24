A joint statement from the New Jersey Catholic bishops on the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling

We the Catholic Bishops of New Jersey express our deepest gratitude for the United States Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs V. Jackson Women’s Health. This decision ends a very dark chapter in American history and now is the time for our nation to move forward to heal wounds and social divisions.

As the largest, private social service provider in the world, the Catholic Church offers many life-affirming programs. From pregnancy centers to numerous programs that provide clothing, food, housing services, and access to other basic needs, the Catholic Church stands ready to assist every mother, expecting or parenting.

Sadly, we know that some will use today’s ruling to further inflame and deepen the societal divide in our nation. While we must never waver from working to ensure that our laws protect the dignity of every human life, we cannot do so in a manner that vilifies and attacks the dignity of those who may disagree with us.

Therefore, we call on all Catholics and people of good will to be instruments of peace and mercy and not of judgment, condemnation, and violence.

Trusting in the providential care of our Heavenly Father and through the intercession of Mary, our Blessed Mother, we ask for peace in our communities and the strength to build a society where every woman has the support and the resources she needs to bring her child into this world in love.

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop, Archdiocese of Newark Most Reverend Kevin J. Sweeney, Bishop, Diocese of Paterson Most Reverend David M. O’Connell, C.M., Bishop, Diocese of Trenton Most Reverend James F. Checchio, Bishop, Diocese of Metuchen Most Reverend Dennis J. Sullivan, Bishop, Diocese of Camden Most Reverend Kurt Burnette, Bishop, Eparchy of Passaic Most Reverend Yousif Habash, Bishop of Our Lady of Deliverance of Syriac Catholic Diocese Declaración conjunta sobre el fallo Dobbs v. Jackson Nosotros los obispos católicos de Nueva Jersey expresamos nuestro más sentido agradecimiento por el fallo del Tribunal supremo sobre el caso Dobbs V. Jackson Women’s Health Organization (Organización de salud de la mujer). Esta decisión pone fin a un capitulo muy oscuro en la historia norteamericana y ahora es momento para que nuestra nación siga adelante para sanar las heridas y divisiones sociales. Como el mayor proveedor de servicios sociales privado en el mundo, la Iglesia católica ofrece muchos programas que apuestan por la vida. Desde centros para embarazadas hasta numerosos programas que ofrecen vestimenta, alimento, vivienda y acceso a otras necesidades básicas, la Iglesia católica permanece firme para auxiliar a cada madre o que se esté preparando para dar a luz. Tristemente, sabemos que algunos utilizarán esta reciente decisión para enardecer y profundizar aun más la brecha social en nuestra nación. Si bien nunca debemos vacilar en trabajar para garantizar que nuestras leyes protejan la dignidad de toda vida humana, no podemos hacerlo de manera que menosprecie a aquellos que puedan estar en desacuerdo con nosotros. Por lo tanto, hacemos un llamado a todos los católicos y personas de buena voluntad, a que sean instrumentos de paz y misericordia y no de juicio, condena ni violencia. Confiando en el cuidado providencial de nuestro Padre celestial y por intercesión de María, nuestra madre santísima, imploramos por paz en nuestras comunidades y fortaleza para construir una sociedad en donde toda mujer cuente con el apoyo y los recursos que ella necesite para traer a su hijo a este mundo con amor.

Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Arzobispo, Arquidiócesis de Newark

Monseñor Kevin J. Sweeney, Obispo, Diócesis de Paterson

Monseñor David M. O’Connell, C.M., Obispo, Diócesis de Trenton

Monseñor James F. Checchio, Obispo, Diócesis de Metuchen

Monseñor Dennis J. Sullivan, Obispo, Diócesis de Camden

Monseñor Kurt Burnette, Obispo, Eparquía de Passaic

Monseñor Yousif Habash, Obispo, Diócesis católica siriana de Nuestra señora de la liberación