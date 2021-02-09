Journey through the Stations of the Cross this Lent

In this, the year of St. Joseph, get into the spirit of Lent through a new video reflection series offered by Seton Hall University.

Immaculate Conception Seminary School of Theology proudly presents "Praying the Stations of the Cross in the Year of St. Joseph." The series will guide you through spiritual reflection on the Stations of the Cross with themes relating to St. Joseph. Monsignor Joseph Reilly, S.T.L., Ph.D., Rector/Dean, and Dianne Traflet, J.D., S.T.D., Associate Dean for Graduate Studies and Administration and Assistant Professor of Pastoral Theology, will offer a reflection each weekday, delivered via email. The series will run Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 19, the feast of St. Joseph.

To subscribe to the series, please visit the Lenten Series registration page.

Last year's Lenten series focused on the Seven Last Words of Christ, with a reflection on each of the seven offered each week throughout Lent. It generated more than 1,200 subscribers from near and far.

Immaculate Conception Seminary is a House of Formation for the Roman Catholic priesthood and the School of Theology of Seton Hall University. Forming priests for God's people has remained the Seminary's constant focus, and the Seminary faculty – well-educated authors and scholars in their own fields – devote their time and energy to preparing these men for priesthood amidst the challenges of the 21st century. The School also focuses on the education of lay men and women in theology, permanent deacons, religious who are not studying for ordination, and already-ordained priests – not only providing for them academically, but also for their personal, pastoral and spiritual formation.

This article first appeared on Seton Hall University's website and was reprinted here with permission.