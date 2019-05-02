Judge Roger W. Breslin Cornerstone Golf Classic to Benefit Seminarians

(The following announcement is courtesy of Seton Hall University)

The 39th Annual Judge Roger W. Breslin Cornerstone Golf Classic will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Cedar Hill Country Club located at 100 Walnut Street in Livingston, NJ. Registration along with lunch is at 11 a.m., golf to start at 12:45 p.m.

Established in 1980, Immaculate Conception Seminary School of Theology's annual golf event bears the name of its founder, the late Honorable Judge Roger W. Breslin, Sr. The proceeds of this event benefit resident seminarians who experience unexpected financial need while they prepare for the priesthood at Immaculate Conception Seminary. Over the past 38 years, the Breslin Fund has helped purchase textbooks and has paid for uncovered medical expenses, emergency travel and other expenses, enabling our seminarians to focus on their formation without financial concern.

For more Information call or email: Michael Burt (973) 275-2479 or michael.burt@shu.edu

Robert E. Hatler, State Deputy of New Jersey Knights of Columbus, to be honored.

Robert E. Hatler, State Deputy of New Jersey Knights of Columbus, will be honored by the Seminary at the 39th Annual Judge Roger W. Breslin Cornerstone Golf Classic.

Robert "Bob" Hatler, was born in Jersey City, New Jersey the second son to Lloyd and Dorothy Hatler. His brother, George Douglas "Doug," was called to his reward in July 2018.

Hatler was provided a Catholic education, having spent his early years at St. John the Baptist and St. Nicholas School in Jersey City and his high school years at St. Anthony High School in Jersey City.

He attended the University of Tennessee, Martin, graduating with a B.S. degree in Business Management, and returned to the East Coast to achieve a Master's Degree in Taxation from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Hatler served the Federal Government as an agent with the Internal Revenue Service for 39 years.

Hatler and his wife, Maryann (Demanski) are parishioners of St. Mary Church in Rutherford, NJ where he has served as Lector and Eucharistic Minister for 20 years. Hatler also helped serve the youth of St. Mary as a CCD teacher and as parish council board member of Most Sacred Heart Parish, in Wallington.

Hatler joined the Knights of Columbus in August 1971, and has remained a member for over 47 years. He served his way through the officer chairs rising to Grand Knight Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Council #3644 for two terms, 1978-1979 and 2008-2009. Having attained the 4th degree within the Santa Maria Assembly in Wallington Chapter, in 1983, Hatler worked his way up the officer chairs reaching Faithful Navigator in 2008-2009. After holding many statewide positions, he was elected a state officer in 2010 and subsequently was elected as State Deputy of the NJ State Council Knights of Columbus in May of 2017 and again in 2018. In September, Hatler was invested and received Papal honors of Sir Knight of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem.

In gratitude for his commitment and loyalty to the Seminarians of Immaculate Conception Seminary and his dedicated leadership in the Knights of Columbus, Immaculate Conception Seminary will proudly honor Robert Hatler, State Deputy of the Knights of Columbus, New Jersey.

About Seton Hall University

One of the country’s leading Catholic universities, Seton Hall has been showing the world what great minds can do since 1856. Home to nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students and offering more than 90 rigorous academic programs, Seton Hall’s academic excellence has been singled out for distinction by The Princeton Review, U.S. News & World Report and Bloomberg Businessweek.

Seton Hall embraces students of all religions and prepares them to be exemplary servant leaders and global citizens. In recent years, the University has achieved extraordinary success. Since 2009, it has seen record-breaking undergraduate enrollment growth and an impressive 110-point increase in the average SAT scores of incoming freshmen. In the past decade, Seton Hall students and alumni have received more than 30 Fulbright Scholarships as well as other prestigious academic honors, including Boren Awards, Pickering Fellowships, Udall Scholarships and a Rhodes Scholarship. The University is also proud to be the third most diverse national Catholic university in the nation.

During the past five years, the University has invested more than $165 million in new campus buildings and renovations. And in 2015, Seton Hall launched a School of Medicine as well as a College of Communication and the Arts. The University’s beautiful main campus in suburban South Orange, N.J. is only 14 miles from New York City — offering students a wealth of employment, internship, cultural and entertainment opportunities. Seton Hall’s nationally recognized School of Law is located prominently in downtown Newark. The University’s Interprofessional Health Sciences (IHS) campus in Clifton and Nutley, N.J. opened in the summer of 2018. The IHS campus houses the University’s College of Nursing, School of Health and Medical Sciences and the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University.