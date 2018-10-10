Kick Start Evangelization in Your Parish.... it's easier than you think!

REGISTRATION BEGINS IN SEPTEMBER.

These foundational sessions will equip and inspire Catholics to fully embrace and understand the New Evangelization and learn how to effectively engage family, friends, and fellow parishioners in the exciting adventure of living the Catholic faith.

October 2018 – June 2019

Session 1, October 10, 2018: Evangelization – What It Is and How We Do It

Session 2, November 14, 2018: Conversion – Fruit of the Kerygma

Session 3, January 9, 2019: The Church – Community of Faith

Session 4, February 13, 2019: The Sacraments – Fulfillment of the Promise

Session 5, April 10, 2019: Scripture – Source & Sustenance

Session 6, May 8, 2019: Community – How we Live “Church”

Session 7, June 12, 2019: Service – Passing on the Faith

Time: 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Location: Saint Thomas the Apostle, 60 Byrd Avenue, Bloomfield 07003

Cost per Session: $10.00

Full Course Discount (7 sessions): $50.00, online registration only.

No refunds.

Walk-ins are welcome but space is limited.

Refreshments and session materials provided.

For more information, please call the Office for Evangelization at 973-497-4137 or email evangelization@rcan.org