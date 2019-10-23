NEW DATES! Kick Start Evangelization in Your Parish!

Registration will open in September.

We are very excited to bring to you again the School of Evangelization's series KICK START EVANGELIZATION IN YOUR PARISH! This teaching series will provide the foundation for all of your personal and parish evangelization efforts.

We will gather on seven selected Wednesday evenings between October 2019 and June 2020 to explore such topics as Conversion, The Church, Community and Service. These sessions will inform and challenge you to look at evangelization with a new perspective.

In addition to understanding how evangelization can become a way of personal and parish life, you will:

Discover the power of the Church and Community in living out the faith

Learn about the New Evangelization and why it is important

Learn how to lead others to a deeper encounter with Christ by identifying the various thresholds of conversion and helping them advance through those stages

Learn how to form disciples, train leaders and build a parish of missionary disciples

Event is being held at: Saint Thomas the Apostle, 60 Byrd Avenue, Bloomfield, NJ 07003

These foundational sessions will equip and inspire Catholics to fully embrace and understand the New Evangelization and learn how to effectively engage family, friends, and fellow parishioners in the exciting adventure of living the Catholic faith.

Session 1, October 23, 2019: Evangelization – What It Is and How We Do It This session introduces the series with an overlook at evangelization as the proclamation of Good News. We examine the content of this Good News (the ‘kerygma’) and how it prepares us for growth in holiness. The principle here is that this proclamation leads to acceptance of the Gospel.

Session 2, November 13, 2019: Conversion – Fruit of the Kerygma The Gospel has been proclaimed; now it needs to be accepted. More to the point, Jesus as Lord needs to be accepted. Conversion is that acceptance. We will explore the various thresholds and characteristics of conversion, with an eye as to how this grace can be fostered and strengthened.

Session 3, January 8, 2020: The Church – Community of Faith Now that the Gospel has been preached, and had been accepted by the faithful; we turn to the topic of the Church, the ‘place’ where this faith is to be lived out. Here we look at the Church as the ‘Body of Christ’, that is His sacramental presence in the world. Because the Church is Christ’s Body, we will, in this topic, explore some basic Christology, the study and reflection on the person and nature of Christ. Because the Church is also ‘Bride of Christ’, here we will look to Mary and see in her the reflection of the perfection of the Church.

Session 4, March 11, 2020: The Sacraments – Fulfillment of the Promise In this section we explore how the Church, as the ‘sacrament of salvation’ lives her mission most profoundly in the celebration of the Sacraments. We will look at the Sacraments as grace filled occasions of encountering the Lord, and His empowering His people. We will also look at the liturgy, with a particular emphasis on the Mass.

Session 5, April 1, 2020: Scripture – Source & Sustenance “All Scripture is inspired by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, equipped for every good work.” [2Tim3:16-17] The Word of God is at the center of all that the Church teaches and believes. Here we will look at the Bible as it has been handed down to us; where did it come from, what is its authority. We will look at this in the context of the whole of God’s revelation to His people.

Session 6, May 13, 2020: Community – How we Live “Church” The human person is not an isolated unity, we are made for one another, we are made for community. Here we will look at the indispensable role of the local community in fostering and developing and growing in faith, hope, and love. We will look at community from the family on up to the universal Church, with particular emphasis on forming and fostering intentional communities; organisms of fellowship and service that allow us to live out our vocation as the Body of Christ.

Session 7, June 10, 2020: Service – Passing on the Faith “This is My commandment, that you love one another as I have loved you.” [Jn15:12] The preeminent sign that we are on the path of integrating faith and life is our pattern of service. The early Church was known for the love they have for one another, this became one of the church’s greatest evangelistic signposts, our love for one another. Today, we are called, in this same love, to care for the least and the lost, as well as for one another. We will also reflect on sharing the Good News with others as the highest service of love.