Kick Start Evangelization in Your Parish

...it's easier than you think!

We are very excited to share with you a new School of Evangelization series! This teaching series will provide the foundation for all of your personal and parish evangelization efforts.

We will gather on seven selected Wednesday evenings between October 2018 and June 2019 to explore such topics as Conversion, The Church, Community and Service.  These sessions will inform and challenge you to look at evangelization with a new perspective.

In addition to understanding how evangelization can become a way of personal and parish life, you will:

  • Discover the power of the Church and Community in living out the faith
  • Learn about the New Evangelization and why  it is important
  • Learn how to lead others to a deeper encounter with Christ by identifying the various thresholds of conversion and helping them advance through those stages
  • Learn how to form disciples, train leaders and build a parish of missionary disciples

**********

These foundational sessions will equip and inspire Catholics to fully embrace and understand the New Evangelization and learn how to effectively engage family, friends, and fellow parishioners in the exciting adventure of living the Catholic faith.

October 2018 – June 2019

Session 1, October 10, 2018: Evangelization – What It Is and How We Do It

Session 2, November 14, 2018: Conversion – Fruit of the Kerygma

Session 3, January 9, 2019: The Church – Community of Faith

Session 4, February 13, 2019: The Sacraments – Fulfillment of the Promise

Session 5, April 10, 2019: Scripture – Source & Sustenance

Session 6, May 8, 2019: Community – How we Live “Church”

Session 7, June 12, 2019: Service – Passing on the Faith

 

