Lasting peace happens when we work for justice, says Cardinal Tobin in latest newsletter

January 7, 2022 Vol. 3. No. 9

True peace, the peace that lasts, happens when we work for justice

During my time of service to my religious order, the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer (Redemptorists), I had the privilege of traveling to more than 70 different countries in very diverse parts of the world. In spite of the many differences I observed in places where there were distinct cultures, languages, political structures and religions, I discovered that one thing everyone has in common is the desire for peace.

Peace is such a simple, universal concept. Why is it so hard to achieve—in our personal lives, our families, our neighborhoods and our world?

Peace is the absence of violence, but it’s also much more. St. Augustine called it “the tranquility of order,” which is certainly an important aspect of peace. When we’re at peace, we’re not filled with anxiety; our homes are not filled with loud arguments and discord; our neighborhoods and cities are safe and well-ordered, not threatening or chaotic; and nations, races and peoples live together in harmony and mutual respect without suffering the horrors of prejudice, enmity or war.

But true peace is more than just good order or civility. The Second Vatican Council (“Gaudium et Spes,” #78) teaches that peace is the work of justice and the effect of charity. Peace is much more than the absence of war or the coexistence of nations. Peace is a gift from God, the sum total of many gifts from God that help us live fully with hearts full of justice and love.

Justice means giving every human being the reverence and respect due to him or her as a child of God. Justice is structuring human affairs and the organization of society in accordance with God’s plan. We are just when we treat others fairly and when we work together to protect the innocent and the vulnerable from violence or evil. We are just when all people—wealthy and poor, strong and weak—live together in mutual respect and love.

Love is the sharing of self that we learn most perfectly from God, who is Love, and who shows us how to be for others in everything we say and do. Authentic love is not self-serving or self-gratifying. It is the generous sharing of ourselves in ways that connect us intimately with God and with our fellow human beings—those who are closest to us (family, friends and neighbors) and those who are far from us (strangers, social outcasts, even enemies).

True peace, the peace that lasts, happens when we work for justice. It is the product of the hard work of civilization, the rule of law and the right ordering of social structures. Peace requires fairness, respect for human dignity and the refusal to take advantage of another’s weakness. Pope St. Paul VI pointed out most forcefully that if we want peace, we must work for justice—here at home and around the world.

Lasting peace—the kind that is more than a temporary ceasefire or a periodic break between hostile actions—is the effect of charity. There is no real peace without forgiveness or without the willingness to sacrifice our individual or collective self-interest for the sake of genuine harmony. If we want peace, we must let go of our desire for revenge, and we must be willing to let old wounds heal through the saving grace of God’s love.

Peace has been made possible for us because, by the blood of His cross, Christ has reconciled us with God and with each other. We have been forgiven so that we may forgive others. We have been shown mercy so that we might let go of our desire for vengeance against those who do us harm in order to embrace a higher form of justice that is informed by love.

Peace will happen when we “let go and let God.” When that day comes, nations will unite in a world order that respects the fundamental human rights and authentic cultural diversity of nations and peoples. Neighbors will help and respect one another. Families will live together joyfully. And each woman and man on Earth will be calm, untroubled and at peace.

When that day comes, Christ will come again, and His peace will be established throughout all of creation.

In the meantime, as we begin this New Year, let’s continue our synodal journey by recommitting ourselves to the work of justice and by loving God and our neighbor unselfishly as Christ loves us.

Peace be with you—now and throughout this New Year!

Sincerely yours in Christ the Redeemer,

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R

Archbishop of Newark

Synod Prayer for the Archdiocese of Newark

We stand before You, Holy Spirit, as we gather together in Your name. With You alone to guide us, make Yourself at home in our hearts; Teach us the way we must go and how we are to pursue it.

We are weak and sinful;

do not let us promote disorder.

Do not let ignorance lead us down the

wrong path nor partiality influence our actions.

Let us find in You our unity

so that we may journey together to eternal life

and not stray from the way of truth and what is right.

All this we ask of You, who are at work in every place and time,

in the communion of the Father and the Son, forever and ever. Amen.

A Message from Pope Francis: Words of Challenge and Hope There can be no peace without a culture of care

Promoting a culture of care calls for a process of education. The “compass” of social principles can prove useful and reliable in a variety of interrelated contexts. Let me offer a few examples:

- Educating people to care begins in the family, the natural and fundamental nucleus of society, in which we learn how to live and relate to others in a spirit of mutual respect. Yet families need to be empowered to carry out this vital and indispensable task.

- Together with the family, schools and universities – and, in some respects, the communications media – are also responsible for education. They are called to pass on a system of values based on the recognition of the dignity of each person, each linguistic, ethnic and religious community and each people, as well as the fundamental rights arising from that recognition. Education is one of the pillars of a more just and fraternal society.

- Religions in general, and religious leaders in particular, can play an indispensable role in handing on to their followers, and to society at large, the values of solidarity, respect for differences, and concern for our brothers and sisters in need. Here I think of the words spoken in 1969 by Pope Paul VI to the Ugandan Parliament: “Have no fear of the Church; she honors you, she educates honest and loyal citizens for you, she does not foment rivalries and divisions, she seeks to promote healthy liberty, social justice, and peace. If she has any preference at all, it is for the poor, for the education of little ones and of the people, for the care of the suffering and abandoned”.

- Once more, I encourage all those engaged in public service and in international organizations, both governmental and non-governmental, and all those others who in various ways are involved in the areas of education and research, to work towards the goal of a “more open and inclusive education, involving patient listening, constructive dialogue and better mutual understanding.” It is my hope that this appeal, made in the context of the Global Compact on Education, will be broadly acknowledged and accepted.

There can be no peace without a culture of care

The culture of care thus calls for a common, supportive and inclusive commitment to protecting and promoting the dignity and good of all, a willingness to show care and compassion, to work for reconciliation and healing, and to advance mutual respect and acceptance. As such, it represents a privileged path to peace. “In many parts of the world, there is a need for paths of peace to heal open wounds. There is also a need for peacemakers, men and women prepared to work boldly and creatively to initiate processes of healing and renewed encounter”.

At a time like this, when the barque of humanity, tossed by the storm of the current crisis, struggles to advance towards a calmer and more serene horizon, the “rudder” of human dignity and the “compass” of fundamental social principles can enable us together to steer a sure course. As Christians, we should always look to Our Lady, Star of the Sea and Mother of Hope. May we work together to advance towards a new horizon of love and peace, of fraternity and solidarity, of mutual support and acceptance. May we never yield to the temptation to disregard others, especially those in greatest need, and to look the other way; instead, may we strive daily, in concrete and practical ways, “to form a community composed of brothers and sisters who accept and care for one another.”

(Selected from Pope Francis’s 2021 World Day of Peace Message)

My Prayer for You

May the peace of Christ be with you in 2022 and always. Through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Queen of Peace, may you find happiness and joy in working for justice and in sharing God’s gifts with others in Jesus’ name. Amen.

- Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

La verdadera paz, la paz que perdura, ocurre cuando trabajamos por la justicia

Durante mi tiempo de servicio a mi orden religiosa, la Congregación del Santísimo Redentor (Redentoristas), tuve el privilegio de viajar a más de 70 países diferentes en muy diversas partes del mundo. A pesar de las muchas diferencias que observé en lugares donde había distintas culturas, idiomas, estructuras políticas y religiones, descubrí que una cosa que todos tienen en común es el deseo de paz.

La paz es un concepto tan simple y universal. ¿Por qué es tan difícil de lograr—en nuestra vida personal, nuestras familias, nuestros vecindarios y nuestro mundo?

La paz es la ausencia de violencia, pero también es mucho más. San Agustín lo llamó “la tranquilidad del orden”, que es sin duda un aspecto importante de la paz. Cuando estamos en paz, no estamos llenos de ansiedad; nuestros hogares no están llenos de fuertes discusiones y discordia; nuestros vecindarios y ciudades son seguros y bien ordenados, no amenazantes ni caóticos; y las naciones, las razas y los pueblos conviven en armonía y respeto mutuo sin sufrir los horrores de los prejuicios, la enemistad o la guerra.

Pero la verdadera paz es más que un buen orden o civilidad. El Concilio Vaticano II (“Gaudium et Spes”, #78) enseña que la paz es la obra de la justicia y el efecto de la caridad. La paz es mucho más que la ausencia de guerra o la coexistencia de naciones. La paz es un don de Dios, la suma total de muchos dones de Dios que nos ayudan a vivir plenamente con corazones llenos de justicia y amor.

Justicia significa dar a cada ser humano la reverencia y el respeto que se le debe a él o ella como hijos de Dios. La justicia es estructurar los asuntos humanos y la organización de la sociedad, de acuerdo con el plan de Dios. Somos justos cuando tratamos a los demás de manera justa, y cuando trabajamos juntos para proteger a los inocentes y vulnerables de la violencia o el mal. Somos justos cuando todas las personas—ricas y pobres, fuertes y débiles—viven juntas en respeto mutuo y amor.

El amor es el compartir de nosotros mismos que aprendemos más perfectamente de Dios, que es Amor, y que nos muestra cómo ser para los demás en todo lo que decimos y hacemos. El amor auténtico no es egoísta o auto gratificante. Es el compartir generoso de nosotros mismos de maneras que nos conectan íntimamente con Dios y con nuestros semejantes—aquellos que están más cerca de nosotros (familia, amigos y vecinos) y aquellos que están lejos de nosotros (extraños, marginados sociales, incluso enemigos).

La verdadera paz, la paz que perdura, ocurre cuando trabajamos por la justicia. Es el producto del arduo trabajo de la civilización, el estado de derecho y el ordenamiento correcto de las estructuras sociales. La paz requiere justicia, respeto por la dignidad humana y la negativa a aprovecharse de la debilidad del otro. El Papa San Pablo VI señaló con la mayor contundencia que si queremos la paz, debemos trabajar por la justicia—aquí en casa y alrededor del mundo.

La paz duradera—del tipo que es más que un alto al fuego temporal o un cese periódico entre acciones hostiles—es el efecto de la caridad. No hay paz real sin perdón o sin la voluntad de sacrificar nuestro propio interés individual o colectivo en aras de una armonía genuina. Si queremos paz, debemos dejar de lado nuestro deseo de venganza, y debemos estar dispuestos a dejar que las viejas heridas sanen a través de la gracia salvadora del amor de Dios.

La paz ha sido posible para nosotros porque, por la sangre de Su cruz, Cristo nos ha reconciliado con Dios y entre nosotros. Hemos sido perdonados para que podamos perdonar a los demás. Se nos ha mostrado misericordia, para que podamos dejar de lado nuestro deseo de venganza contra aquellos que nos hacen daño para abrazar una forma superior de justicia que está enriquecida por el amor.

La paz sucederá cuando “dejemos las riendas y se las entreguemos a Dios”. Cuando llegue ese día, las naciones se unirán en un orden mundial que respete los derechos humanos fundamentales y la auténtica diversidad cultural de las naciones y pueblos. Los vecinos se ayudarán y respetarán mutuamente. Las familias vivirán juntas con alegría. Y cada mujer y hombre en la Tierra estará tranquilo, sin problemas y en paz.

Cuando llegue ese día, Cristo vendrá de nuevo, y Su paz será establecida a través de toda la creación.

Mientras tanto, al comenzar este Año Nuevo, continuemos nuestro viaje sinodal volviéndonos a comprometer con la obra de la justicia y amando a Dios y a nuestro prójimo desinteresadamente como Cristo nos ama.

¡La paz esté con ustedes—ahora y durante todo este Año Nuevo!

Sinceramente suyo en Cristo Redentor,

Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R

Arzobispo de Newark

Oración por el Sínodo para la Arquidiócesis de Newark Estamos ante ti, Espíritu Santo, reunidos en Tu nombre. Tú que eres nuestro verdadero consejero, ven a nosotros, apóyanos, entra en nuestros corazones. Enséñanos el camino, muéstranos cómo alcanzar la meta. Impide que perdamos el rumbo como personas débiles y pecadoras. No permitas que la ignorancia nos lleve por falsos caminos. Concédenos el don del discernimiento, para que no dejemos que nuestras acciones se guíen por prejuicios y falsas consideraciones. Condúcenos a la unidad en ti, para que no nos desviemos del camino de la verdad y la justicia, sino que en nuestro peregrinaje terrenal nos esforcemos por alcanzar la vida eterna. Esto te lo pedimos a ti, que obras en todo tiempo y lugar, en comunión con el Padre y el Hijo por los siglos de los siglos. Amén.

Un Mensaje del Papa Francisco: Palabras de Desafío y Esperanza

No hay paz sin la cultura del cuidado

La promoción de la cultura del cuidado requiere un proceso educativo. La “brújula” de los principios sociales puede resultar útil y confiable para diferentes contextos relacionados entre sí. Me gustaría ofrecer algunos ejemplos:

- La educación para el cuidado nace en la familia, núcleo natural y fundamental de la sociedad, donde se aprende a vivir y relacionarse con otros en un espíritu de respeto mutuo. Sin embargo, es necesario empoderar a las familias para llevar a cabo esta tarea vital e indispensable.

- Junto a la familia, las escuelas y universidades – y, en ciertos aspectos, los medios de comunicación – son también responsables de la educación. Ellos están llamados a transmitir un sistema de valores basado en el reconocimiento de la dignidad de cada persona, de cada comunidad lingüística, étnica y religiosa, de cada pueblo y de los derechos fundamentales que derivan de este reconocimiento. La educación constituye uno de los pilares de una sociedad más justa y fraternal.

- Las religiones en general, y los líderes religiosos en particular, pueden desempeñar un papel indispensable en la transmisión a los fieles y a la sociedad, de los valores de la solidaridad, el respeto a las diferencias, y la preocupación por nuestros hermanos necesitados. A este respecto, recuerdo las palabras del Papa Pablo VI dirigidas al Parlamento de Uganda en 1969: “No teman a la Iglesia; ella los honra, forma ciudadanos honrados y leales, no fomenta rivalidades ni divisiones, trata de promover la sana libertad, la justicia social, y la paz. Si tiene alguna preferencia, es por los pobres, para la educación de los pequeños y del pueblo, para el cuidado de los abandonados y los que sufren”.

- Una vez más, animo a todos los que están comprometidos en el servicio público y en las organizaciones internacionales, gubernamentales y no gubernamentales, y a todos aquellos que de diversas maneras están involucrados en el campo de la educación y la investigación, a que trabajen para lograr la meta de una “educación más abierta e inclusiva, que incluya la escucha paciente, el diálogo constructivo y mejor comprensión mutua”. Espero que esta invitación, hecha en el contexto del Pacto Educativo Global, sea ampliamente reconocida y aceptada.

No hay paz sin la cultura del cuidado

La cultura del cuidado, pide un compromiso común, solidario y participativo para proteger y promover la dignidad y el bien de todos, una disposición a mostrar cuidado y compasión, para trabajar por la reconciliación y la sanación, y desarrollar el respeto y la aceptación mutuos. Como tal, representa un camino privilegiado para construir la paz. “En muchos lugares del mundo hacen falta caminos de paz para sanar las heridas abiertas. También se necesitan hacedores de paz, hombres y mujeres preparados para trabajar con audacia y creatividad para iniciar procesos de sanación y reencuentro”.

En un tiempo como este, cuando la barca de la humanidad, sacudida por la tempestad de la crisis actual, avanza con dificultad en busca de un horizonte más tranquilo y sereno, el “timón” de la dignidad humana y la “brújula” de los principios sociales fundamentales pueden permitirnos navegar juntos con un rumbo seguro. Como cristianos, debemos siempre fijar nuestra mirada en la Virgen María, Estrella del Mar y Madre de la Esperanza. Trabajemos juntos para avanzar hacia un nuevo horizonte de amor y paz, de fraternidad y solidaridad, de apoyo mutuo y acogida. No cedamos a la tentación de desinteresarnos de los demás, especialmente de los más necesitados, y desviar la mirada; sino comprometámonos cada día concretamente y de manera práctica “para formar una comunidad compuesta de hermanos y hermanas que se aceptan y se cuidan unos a otros”.

(Seleccionado del Mensaje del Papa Francisco por el Dia Mundial de la Paz 2021)

Mi Oración para Ustedes

Que la paz de Cristo esté con ustedes en el 2022 y siempre. Que, por la intercesión de la Santísima Virgen María, Reina de la Paz, encuentren felicidad y alegría en trabajar por la justicia y en compartir los dones de Dios con los demás en el nombre de Jesús.

- Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.