In latest newsletter, Cardinal Tobin reflects on Mary's role in our lives

April 1, 2022

Vol. 3. No. 15

My Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

Last Friday, March 25, on the Solemnity of the Annunciation, Pope Francis invited all of us to join him in an Act of Consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Mary is the Queen of Peace and the Mother of Mercy. She prays constantly that each one of us will accept God’s gifts of love and mercy, and that we will recognize that we are all sisters and brothers regardless of our racial, national, economic and cultural diversity.

God’s closeness to us as individuals, nations and peoples is seen most perfectly in Mary, the virgin mother of Jesus Christ. The Blessed Virgin bore the Son of God in her womb. His humanity was formed from her flesh and from the heart of Mary’s faith-filled acceptance of God’s will. Through Mary, God became one of us. This is not an absent, remote or disconnected God. This God is Emmanuel, “God-with-us,” and draws us close to him through the intercession of a simple Hebrew woman chosen by God to be his Son’s mother.

Mary’s entire life was patterned after the presence of mercy made flesh. The mother of the Crucified and Risen One was able to enter the sanctuary of divine mercy because she participated intimately in the mystery of divine love. She remains close to us because, in his final hour on the Cross, Jesus, entrusted her to us, and as her children we are the beneficiaries of her motherly care.

I came to know Mary at an early age because I watched family members pause to pray the Angelus together and gather in the evening to pray the rosary together. We prayed to the Mother of God, and it felt quite natural, for we knew that she was our mother as well.

I remember my father praying at the end of the nightly rosary in gratitude for any possible vocation to the priesthood or religious life among his 13 children. It was during moments like this when I felt the first stirrings in my heart, and I asked Jesus that, if I was being called, I would respond with the generosity of His mother.

An image of Our Lady of Perpetual Help at my home parish in Detroit led me at a young age to consider prayerfully how I might assist an awareness of people in need. This powerful image of Mary was set amidst a mosaic that, on one side, portrayed the powerful of the world—both in the Church and secular society—and on the other side, pictured the poor, people from different continents, the handicapped, and the forgotten, all coming to the Mother of God for her merciful aid.

Throughout all my years as a priest and bishop, Mary has been by my side, helping me bring her Son to those whom I’ve served, and allowing those whom I’ve served to teach me a greater love for Mary.

In 1997, my fellow Redemptorists chose me to serve as the leader of our worldwide missionary order. For the next 12 years, I had the privilege of visiting more than 70 countries around the world where members of our order minister to people from many diverse nations and cultures. In my travels, I witnessed how Mary is an instrument of evangelization today. This came home to me in a strong way in Asia. In Mumbai, Manila and Saigon, I saw tens of thousands of people gather to pray to Mary at shrines in churches served by my Redemptorist brothers.

But an experience I had in Singapore really caught my attention. There, thousands of Muslims, Buddhists and adherents of traditional Chinese religions gathered with Catholics in devotion to Mary. I asked these non-Christian people, “Why are you here?” And they looked at me with some surprise and said, “We have to speak with the merciful lady.” In fact, the archbishop of Singapore told me that every catechumen in that Archdiocese began his or her journey at that sanctuary, nicknamed “Novena Church.” The “merciful lady” drew them and then introduced them to mercy itself.

Mary is the mother of a billion Catholics across the world today—Mary, who is honored in temples and poor homes and is still calling people to know the source of mercy, her son Jesus. I rely on Mary’s love. I call on her protection more than ever. Her love ties me to my deceased mom and dad. It ties me to all with whom I pray the rosary. It ties me with all the folks in our four counties of northern New Jersey—to Mary, Mother of God, Mother of Mercy, and Queen of Peace.

It’s no wonder that our Holy Father Pope Francis has asked us to turn to Mary in times of war, pandemic, economic crisis and social upheaval. May the Mother of God, and our mother, intercede for all who are suffering today from sickness, hunger, homelessness, political turmoil or economic difficulties. May she guide us to Jesus, the only one who can bring true and lasting peace to our troubled world.

Sincerely yours in Christ the Redeemer,

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Archbishop of Newark

Act of Consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary

On Friday, March 25, Pope Francis presided in Saint Peter's Basilica in Rome during which he consecrated and entrusted Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, joined in the consecration via video at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

The faithful were invited to join in this Act by assembling in churches or places of prayer so that "God’s Holy People may raise a heartfelt and choral plea to Mary our Mother” (Pope Francis). The Act of Consecration, which can still be recited by all, is available in:

English | Italian | Polish | Portuguese | Spanish | Vietnamese

For those who wish to help support the people of Ukraine, a list of Catholic agencies providing relief is available here.

Pope Francis: Words of Challenge and Hope

Pope Francis has invited clergy, religious and all the faithful to join him in churches, places of prayer or wherever they find themselves to pray this act of consecration in solidarity with the people affected by the war in Ukraine.

Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary

O Mary, Mother of God and our Mother, in this time of trial we turn to you. As our Mother, you love us and know us: no concern of our hearts is hidden from you. Mother of mercy, how often we have experienced your watchful care and your peaceful presence! You never cease to guide us to Jesus, the Prince of Peace.

Yet we have strayed from that path of peace. We have forgotten the lesson learned from the tragedies of the last century, the sacrifice of the millions who fell in two world wars. We have disregarded the commitments we made as a community of nations. We have betrayed peoples’ dreams of peace and the hopes of the young. We grew sick with greed, we thought only of our own nations and their interests, we grew indifferent and caught up in our selfish needs and concerns.

We chose to ignore God, to be satisfied with our illusions, to grow arrogant and aggressive, to suppress innocent lives and to stockpile weapons. We stopped being our neighbor’s keepers and stewards of our common home. We have ravaged the garden of the Earth with war, and by our sins we have broken the heart of our heavenly Father, who desires us to be brothers and sisters. We grew indifferent to everyone and everything except ourselves. Now with shame we cry out: Forgive us, Lord!

Holy Mother, amid the misery of our sinfulness, amid our struggles and weaknesses, amid the mystery of iniquity that is evil and war, you remind us that God never abandons us, but continues to look upon us with love, ever ready to forgive us and raise us up to new life. He has given you to us and made your Immaculate Heart a refuge for the Church and for all humanity. By God’s gracious will, you are ever with us; even in the most troubled moments of our history, you are there to guide us with tender love.

We now turn to you and knock at the door of your heart. We are your beloved children. In every age you make yourself known to us, calling us to conversion. At this dark hour, help us and grant us your comfort. Say to us once more: “Am I not here, I who am your Mother?” You are able to untie the knots of our hearts and of our times. In you we place our trust. We are confident that, especially in moments of trial, you will not be deaf to our supplication and will come to our aid.

That is what you did at Cana in Galilee, when you interceded with Jesus and he worked the first of his signs. To preserve the joy of the wedding feast, you said to him: “They have no wine” (Jn 2:3). Now, O Mother, repeat those words and that prayer, for in our own day we have run out of the wine of hope, joy has fled, fraternity has faded. We have forgotten our humanity and squandered the gift of peace. We opened our hearts to violence and destructiveness. How greatly we need your maternal help!

Therefore, O Mother, hear our prayer.

Star of the Sea, do not let us be shipwrecked in the tempest of war.

Ark of the New Covenant, inspire projects and paths of reconciliation.

Queen of Heaven, restore God’s peace to the world.

Eliminate hatred and the thirst for revenge, and teach us forgiveness.

Free us from war, protect our world from the menace of nuclear weapons.

Queen of the Rosary, make us realize our need to pray and to love.

Queen of the Human Family, show people the path of fraternity.

Queen of Peace, obtain peace for our world.

O Mother, may your sorrowful plea stir our hardened hearts. May the tears you shed for us make this valley parched by our hatred blossom anew. Amid the thunder of weapons, may your prayer turn our thoughts to peace. May your maternal touch soothe those who suffer and flee from the rain of bombs. May your motherly embrace comfort those forced to leave their homes and their native land. May your Sorrowful Heart move us to compassion and inspire us to open our doors and to care for our brothers and sisters who are injured and cast aside.

Holy Mother of God, as you stood beneath the cross, Jesus, seeing the disciple at your side, said: “Behold your son” (Jn 19:26). In this way, he entrusted each of us to you. To the disciple, and to each of us, he said: “Behold, your Mother” (Jn 19:27). Mother Mary, we now desire to welcome you into our lives and our history.

At this hour, a weary and distraught humanity stands with you beneath the cross, needing to entrust itself to you and, through you, to consecrate itself to Christ. The people of Ukraine and Russia, who venerate you with great love, now turn to you, even as your heart beats with compassion for them and for all those peoples decimated by war, hunger, injustice and poverty.

Therefore, Mother of God and our Mother, to your Immaculate Heart we solemnly entrust and consecrate ourselves, the Church and all humanity, especially Russia and Ukraine. Accept this act that we carry out with confidence and love. Grant that war may end and peace spread throughout the world. The “Fiat” that arose from your heart opened the doors of history to the Prince of Peace. We trust that, through your heart, peace will dawn once more. To you we consecrate the future of the whole human family, the needs and expectations of every people, the anxieties and hopes of the world.

Through your intercession, may God’s mercy be poured out on the Earth and the gentle rhythm of peace return to mark our days. Our Lady of the “Fiat,” on whom the Holy Spirit descended, restore among us the harmony that comes from God. May you, our “living fountain of hope,” water the dryness of our hearts. In your womb Jesus took flesh; help us to foster the growth of communion. You once trod the streets of our world; lead us now on the paths of peace. Amen.

My Prayer for You

Together, let us pray in these words of Pope Francis:

Holy Mother, amid the misery of our sinfulness, amid our struggles and weaknesses, amid the mystery of iniquity that is evil and war, you remind us that God never abandons us, but continues to look upon us with love, ever ready to forgive us and raise us up to new life.

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Archbishop of Newark

Abril 1, 2022

Vol. 3. No. 15

Mis queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo,

El pasado viernes 25 de marzo, en la Solemnidad de la Anunciación, el Papa Francisco nos invitó a todos a unirnos a él en un Acto de Consagración de Rusia y Ucrania al Inmaculado Corazón de María. María es la Reina de la Paz y la Madre de la Misericordia. Ella ora constantemente para que cada uno de nosotros acepte los dones de amor y misericordia de Dios, y que reconozcamos que todos somos hermanas y hermanos, independientemente de nuestra diversidad racial, nacional, económica y cultural.

La cercanía de Dios a nosotros como individuos, naciones y pueblos se ve más perfectamente en María, la madre virgen de Jesucristo. La Santísima Virgen llevó al Hijo de Dios en su vientre. Su humanidad fue formada a partir de su carne y del corazón de la aceptación plena de fe de María de la voluntad de Dios. A través de María, Dios se convirtió en uno de nosotros. Este no es un Dios ausente, remoto o desconectado. Este Dios es Emmanuel, “Dios-con-nosotros”, y nos acerca a él a través de la intercesión de una simple mujer hebrea elegida por Dios para ser la madre de su Hijo.

Toda la vida de María fue modelada según la presencia de la misericordia hecha carne. La madre del Crucificado y Resucitado pudo entrar en el santuario de la misericordia divina porque participó íntimamente en el misterio del amor divino. Ella permanece cerca de nosotros porque, en su hora final en la Cruz, Jesús, nos la confió, y como hijos suyos somos los beneficiarios de su cuidado maternal.

Llegué a conocer a María a una edad temprana porque vi a miembros de la familia hacer una pausa para rezar juntos el Ángelus y reunirse por la noche para rezar el rosario juntos. Oramos a la Madre de Dios, y se sintió bastante natural, porque sabíamos que ella también era nuestra madre.

Recuerdo a mi padre rezando al final del rosario de cada noche en agradecimiento por cualquier posible vocación al sacerdocio o a la vida religiosa entre sus 13 hijos. Fue en momentos como este cuando sentí los primeros estímulos en mi corazón, y le pedí a Jesús que, si estaba siendo llamado, respondería con la generosidad de Su madre.

Una imagen de Nuestra Señora del Perpetuo Socorro en mi parroquia natal en Detroit me llevó a una edad temprana a considerar en oración cómo podría ayudar a despertar una conciencia sobre las personas necesitadas. Esta poderosa imagen de María estaba ubicada en medio de un mosaico que, por un lado, representaba a los poderosos del mundo—tanto en la Iglesia como en la sociedad secular—y por el otro lado, representaba a los pobres, a las personas de diferentes continentes, a los discapacitados y a los olvidados, todos acudiendo a la Madre de Dios por su ayuda misericordiosa.

A lo largo de todos mis años como sacerdote y obispo, María ha estado a mi lado, ayudándome a llevar a su Hijo a aquellos a quienes he servido, y permitiendo que aquellos a quienes he servido me enseñen un mayor amor por María.

En 1997, mis compañeros Redentoristas me eligieron para servir como líder de nuestra orden misionera mundial. Durante los siguientes 12 años, tuve el privilegio de visitar más de 70 países de todo el mundo donde los miembros de nuestra orden sirven en el ministerio a personas de muchas naciones y culturas diversas. En mis viajes, fui testigo de cómo María es hoy un instrumento de evangelización. Esto pude comprenderlo de una poderosa manera en Asia. En Mumbai, Manila y Saigón, vi a decenas de miles de personas reunirse para orar a María en santuarios en iglesias servidas por mis hermanos Redentoristas.

Pero una experiencia que tuve en Singapur realmente me llamó la atención. Allí, miles de musulmanes, budistas y seguidores de las religiones tradicionales chinas se reunieron con católicos en devoción a María. Le pregunté a estas personas no cristianas: “¿Por qué están aquí?” Y me miraron con cierta sorpresa y dijeron: “Tenemos que hablar con la dama misericordiosa”. De hecho, el arzobispo de Singapur me dijo que cada catecúmeno en esa Arquidiócesis comenzó su viaje en ese santuario, llamado “Iglesia de la Novena”. La “dama misericordiosa” los atrajo y luego los introdujo a la misericordia misma.

María es la madre de mil millones de católicos en todo el mundo hoy en día—María, que es honrada en templos y hogares pobres, y aun está llamando a la gente a conocer la fuente de la misericordia, su hijo Jesús. Confío en el amor de María. Pido su protección más que nunca. Su amor me ata con mi mamá y mi papá fallecidos. Me ata a todos con quienes rezo el rosario. Me vincula con todas las personas en nuestros cuatro condados del norte de New Jersey—a María, Madre de Dios, Madre de Misericordia y Reina de la Paz.

No es de extrañar que nuestro Santo Padre, el Papa Francisco, nos haya pedido que nos dirijamos a María en tiempos de guerra, pandemia, crisis económica y agitación social. Que la Madre de Dios, y nuestra madre, interceda por todos los que hoy sufren de enfermedad, hambre, falta de vivienda, agitación política o dificultades económicas. Que ella nos guíe a Jesús, el único que puede traer paz verdadera y duradera a nuestro mundo atribulado.

Sinceramente suyo en Cristo Redentor,

Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Arzobispo de Newark

Acto de Consagración de Rusia y Ucrania al Inmaculado Corazón de María

El viernes 25 de marzo, el Papa Francisco presidió en la Basílica de San Pedro en Roma durante el cual consagró y encomendó a Rusia y Ucrania al Inmaculado Corazón de María.

El Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Arzobispo de Newark, participó en la consagración vía video a la 1:30 p.m. EDT.

Los fieles fueron invitados a unirse en este Acto congregándose en Iglesias o lugares de oración para que “el Pueblo Santo de Dios pudiera elevar una súplica de manera unánime y apremiante a María nuestra Madre” (Papa Francisco). El Acto de Consagración, que puede ser recitado por todos, está disponible en los siguientes lenguajes:

English | Italian | Polish | Portuguese | Spanish | Vietnamese

Para aquellos que deseen ayudar a apoyar al pueblo de Ucrania, una lista de agencias católicas que proveen ayuda está disponible aquí.

Un Mensaje del Papa Francisco: Palabras de Desafío y Esperanza

El Papa Francisco ha invitado al clero, a los religiosos y religiosas, y a todos los fieles, a unirse a él en Iglesias, lugares de oración o donde quiera que se encuentren a rezar este acto de consagración en solidaridad con el pueblo afectado por la Guerra en Ucrania.

Acto de Consagración al Inmaculado Corazón de María

Oh María, Madre de Dios y Madre nuestra, nosotros, en esta hora de tribulación, recurrimos a ti. Tú eres nuestra Madre, nos amas y nos conoces, nada de lo que nos preocupa se te oculta. Madre de misericordia, muchas veces hemos experimentado tu ternura providente, tu presencia que nos devuelve la paz, porque tú siempre nos llevas a Jesús, Príncipe de la Paz.

Nosotros hemos perdido la senda de la paz. Hemos olvidado la lección de las tragedias del siglo pasado, el sacrificio de millones de caídos en las guerras mundiales. Hemos desatendido los compromisos asumidos como Comunidad de Naciones y estamos traicionando los sueños de paz de los pueblos y las esperanzas de los jóvenes. Nos hemos enfermado de avidez, nos hemos encerrado en intereses nacionalistas, nos hemos dejado endurecer por la indiferencia y paralizar por el egoísmo.

Hemos preferido ignorar a Dios, convivir con nuestras falsedades, alimentar la agresividad, suprimir vidas y acumular armas, olvidándonos de que somos custodios de nuestro prójimo y de nuestra casa común. Hemos destrozado con la guerra el jardín de la tierra, hemos herido con el pecado el corazón de nuestro Padre, que nos quiere hermanos y hermanas. Nos hemos vuelto indiferentes a todos y a todo, menos a nosotros mismos. Y con vergüenza decimos:

¡Perdónanos, Señor!

En la miseria del pecado, en nuestros cansancios y fragilidades, en el misterio de la iniquidad del mal y de la guerra, tú, Madre Santa, nos recuerdas que Dios no nos abandona, sino que continúa mirándonos con amor, deseoso de perdonarnos y levantarnos de nuevo. Es Él quien te ha entregado a nosotros y ha puesto en tu Corazón inmaculado un refugio para la Iglesia y para la humanidad. Por su bondad divina estás con nosotros, e incluso en las vicisitudes más adversas de la historia nos conduces con ternura.

Por eso recurrimos a ti, llamamos a la puerta de tu Corazón, nosotros, tus hijos queridos que no te cansas jamás de visitar e invitar a la conversión. En esta hora oscura, ven a socorrernos y consolarnos. Repite a cada uno de nosotros: “¿Acaso no estoy yo aquí, que soy tu Madre?”. Tú sabes cómo desatar los enredos de nuestro corazón y los nudos de nuestro tiempo. Ponemos nuestra confianza en ti. Estamos seguros de que tú, sobre todo en estos momentos de prueba, no desprecias nuestras súplicas y acudes en nuestro auxilio.

Así lo hiciste en Caná de Galilea, cuando apresuraste la hora de la intervención de Jesús e introdujiste su primer signo en el mundo. Cuando la fiesta se había convertido en tristeza le dijiste: “No tienen vino” (Jn 2,3). Repíteselo otra vez a Dios, oh Madre, porque hoy hemos terminado el vino de la esperanza, se ha desvanecido la alegría, se ha aguado la fraternidad. Hemos perdido la humanidad, hemos estropeado la paz. Nos hemos vuelto capaces de todo tipo de violencia y destrucción. Necesitamos urgentemente tu ayuda materna.

Acoge, oh Madre, nuestra súplica.

Tú, Estrella del Mar, no nos dejes naufragar en la tormenta de la guerra.

Tú, Arca de la Nueva Alianza, inspira proyectos y caminos de reconciliación.

Tú, “tierra del Cielo”, vuelve a traer la armonía de Dios al mundo.

Extingue el odio, aplaca la venganza, enséñanos a perdonar.

Líbranos de la guerra, preserva al mundo de la amenaza nuclear.

Reina del Rosario, despierta en nosotros la necesidad de orar y de amar.

Reina de la Familia Humana, muestra a los pueblos la senda de la fraternidad.

Reina de la Paz, obtén para el mundo la paz.

Que tu llanto, oh Madre, conmueva nuestros corazones endurecidos. Que las lágrimas que has derramado por nosotros hagan florecer este valle que nuestro odio ha secado. Y mientras el ruido de las armas no enmudece, que tu oración nos disponga a la paz. Que tus manos maternas acaricien a los que sufren y huyen bajo el peso de las bombas. Que tu abrazo materno consuele a los que se ven obligados a dejar sus hogares y su país. Que tu Corazón afligido nos mueva a la compasión, nos impulse a abrir puertas y a hacernos cargo de la humanidad herida y descartada.

Santa Madre de Dios, mientras estabas al pie de la cruz, Jesús, viendo al discípulo junto a ti, te dijo: “Ahí tienes a tu hijo” (Jn 19,26), y así nos encomendó a ti. Después dijo al discípulo, a cada uno de nosotros: “Ahí tienes a tu madre” (v. 27). Madre, queremos acogerte ahora en nuestra vida y en nuestra historia.

En esta hora la humanidad, agotada y abrumada, está contigo al pie de la cruz. Y necesita encomendarse a ti, consagrarse a Cristo a través de ti. El pueblo ucraniano y el pueblo ruso, que te veneran con amor, recurren a ti, mientras tu Corazón palpita por ellos y por todos los pueblos diezmados a causa de la guerra, el hambre, las injusticias y la miseria.

Por eso, Madre de Dios y nuestra, nosotros solemnemente encomendamos y consagramos a tu Corazón inmaculado nuestras personas, la Iglesia y la humanidad entera, de manera especial Rusia y Ucrania. Acoge este acto nuestro que realizamos con confianza y amor, haz que cese la guerra, provee al mundo de paz. El “Sí” que brotó de tu Corazón abrió las puertas de la historia al Príncipe de la Paz; confiamos que, por medio de tu Corazón, la paz llegará. A ti, pues, te consagramos el futuro de toda la familia humana, las necesidades y las aspiraciones de los pueblos, las angustias y las esperanzas del mundo.

Que a través de ti la divina Misericordia se derrame sobre la tierra, y el dulce latido de la paz vuelva a marcar nuestras jornadas. Mujer del “Sí”, sobre la que descendió el Espíritu Santo, vuelve a traernos la armonía de Dios. Tú que eres “fuente viva de esperanza”, disipa la sequedad de nuestros corazones. Tú que has tejido la humanidad de Jesús, haz de nosotros constructores de comunión. Tú que has recorrido nuestros caminos, guíanos por sendas de paz. Amén

Mi Oración para Ustedes

Juntos, oremos con estas palabras del Papa Francisco:

En la miseria del pecado, en nuestros cansancios y fragilidades, en el misterio de la iniquidad del mal y de la guerra, tú, Madre Santa, nos recuerdas que Dios no nos abandona, sino que continúa mirándonos con amor, deseoso de perdonarnos y levantarnos de nuevo.

Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Arzobispo de Newark