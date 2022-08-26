In latest newsletter, Cardinal Tobin reminds us to be brothers and sisters to all

(Haga clic aquí para ir al texto en español a continuación.) (Click here to go to Spanish text below.)
August 26, 2022
Vol. 3. No. 25
Religion and violence ought to be totally incompatible, but as we all know, they too often feed off one another in ways that offend God and dehumanize humankind. So-called “religious” or “holy” wars have been prominent throughout history, and regardless of the particular religions involved, they have invariably made the goals of genuine religion—union with God through dialogue, mutual understanding, and the common good—much more difficult to accomplish.
In his encyclical Fratelli Tutti (On Fraternity and Social Friendship), Pope Francis devotes his eighth and final chapter to a discussion of the role of religion in promoting peace and harmony among diverse peoples and cultures. As the Holy Father writes:
The different religions, based on their respect for each human person as a creature called to be a child of God, contribute significantly to building fraternity and defending justice in society. Dialogue between the followers of different religions does not take place simply for the sake of diplomacy, consideration or tolerance. In the words of the Bishops of India, “the goal of dialogue is to establish friendship, peace and harmony, and to share spiritual and moral values and experiences in a spirit of truth and love” (Fratelli Tutti #271).
Peace is the result of justice, mutual respect, and the recognition that in spite of our differences, which can be significant, we are all children of God and sisters and brothers to each other.
Recognition of the “fatherhood” of God, of our common origin and our filial relationship to the Transcendent Mystery that is the source and destiny of all reality, is what makes it possible for us to connect to one another as members of the human family. For, as Pope Francis reminds us, “reason, by itself, is capable of grasping the equality between men and of giving stability to their civic coexistence, but it cannot establish fraternity” (Fratelli Tutti #261). To achieve peace, which involves much more than “co-existence,” we must accept the fact that we are sisters and brothers—siblings who are closer to God, and to one another, than we are inclined to believe possible.
In fact, as Pope Francis makes clear in Fratelli Tutti, the great world religions play an important role in helping shape our identity as members of God’s family. Applied to religion in general and the Church in particular, this explains why religion and public life can never be completely separated. According to our Holy Father:
Of course, just because we acknowledge that we are brothers and sisters doesn’t guarantee peace or harmony. Families can be divided, even violent, and the history of religions shows how often family bonds have degenerated and become shackles that can enslave their members. From the story of Cain and Abel in the Book of Genesis to contemporary accounts of betrayal and violence among family members, we know that family ties—by themselves—cannot be trusted to ensure peace.
This is why Fratelli Tutti calls for a profound “openness” to the working of the Holy Spirit in our dealings with one another. God’s grace is what binds us together in the face of all temptations to divide us into factions, and grace alone prevents us from being at war with one another over every possible issue. As the pope teaches us:
We cannot forget Christ’s desire “that they may all be one” (cf. Jn 17:21). Hearing his call, we recognize with sorrow that the process of globalization still lacks the prophetic and spiritual contribution of unity among Christians. This notwithstanding, “even as we make this journey towards full communion, we already have the duty to offer common witness to the love of God for all people by working together in the service of humanity.” Common Declaration of Pope Francis and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, Jerusalem, 25 May 2014 (Fratelli Tutti #277).
Fratelli Tutti begins with a quote from St. Francis of Assisi that calls for a love that transcends the barriers of geography and distance, and declares blessed all those who love their brother “as much when he is far away from him as when he is with him.” May we all learn to love our sisters and brothers and to be close to them—even when we seem to be far away (Fratelli Tutti, #1)
Fratelli Tutti ends by quoting Saint Charles de Foucauld who, Pope Francis says, “expressed his desire to feel himself a brother to every human being, and asked a friend to ‘pray to God that I truly be the brother of all.’ He wanted to be, in the end, ‘the universal brother.’ Yet only by identifying with the least did he come at last to be the brother of all” (Fratelli Tutti, #’s 286–288). May we all learn to be brothers and sisters to all.
Sincerely yours in Christ the Redeemer,
Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.
Archbishop of Newark
National Eucharistic Revival
JUNE 19, 2022, through JULY 17-21, 2024
National Eucharistic Congress
JULY 17-21, 2024
Over the next three years, dioceses will host events focused on strengthening our belief in the Eucharist. The local events will culminate in a National Eucharistic Congress, which will be held from July 17-21, 2024, in Indianapolis.
At this historic gathering, Catholics of all ages will come together to worship our Eucharistic Lord with expectant faith.
There, the Holy Spirit promises to enkindle a missionary fire in the heart of our nation as we reconsecrate ourselves to the source and summit of our faith.
A Message from Pope Francis: Words of Challenge and Hope
A selection from Fratelli Tutti (On Social Friendship), Chapter Eight, “Religions at the Service of Fraternity in our World”
282. It follows that “we believers need to find occasions to speak with one another and to act together for the common good and the promotion of the poor. This has nothing to do with watering down or concealing our deepest convictions when we encounter others who think differently than ourselves… For the deeper, stronger and richer our own identity is, the more we will be capable of enriching others with our own proper contribution.” We believers are challenged to return to our sources, in order to concentrate on what is essential: worship of God and love for our neighbor, lest some of our teachings, taken out of context, end up feeding forms of contempt, hatred, xenophobia or negation of others. The truth is that violence has no basis in our fundamental religious convictions, but only in their distortion.
283. Sincere and humble worship of God “bears fruit not in discrimination, hatred and violence, but in respect for the sacredness of life, respect for the dignity and freedom of others, and loving commitment to the welfare of all.” Truly, “whoever does not love does not know God, for God is love” (1 Jn 4:8). For this reason, “terrorism is deplorable and threatens the security of people – be they in the East or the West, the North or the South – and disseminates panic, terror and pessimism, but this is not due to religion, even when terrorists instrumentalize it. It is due, rather, to an accumulation of incorrect interpretations of religious texts and to policies linked to hunger, poverty, injustice, oppression and pride. That is why it is so necessary to stop supporting terrorist movements fueled by financing, the provision of weapons and strategy, and by attempts to justify these movements, even using the media. All these must be regarded as international crimes that threaten security and world peace. Such terrorism must be condemned in all its forms and expressions.” Religious convictions about the sacred meaning of human life permit us “to recognize the fundamental values of our common humanity, values in the name of which we can and must cooperate, build and dialogue, pardon and grow; this will allow different voices to unite in creating a melody of sublime nobility and beauty, instead of fanatical cries of hatred.”
284. At times fundamentalist violence is unleashed in some groups, of whatever religion, by the rashness of their leaders. Yet, “the commandment of peace is inscribed in the depths of the religious traditions that we represent… As religious leaders, we are called to be true ‘people of dialogue,’ to cooperate in building peace not as intermediaries but as authentic mediators. Intermediaries seek to give everyone a discount, ultimately in order to gain something for themselves. The mediator, on the other hand, is one who retains nothing for himself, but rather spends himself generously until he is consumed, knowing that the only gain is peace. Each one of us is called to be an artisan of peace, by uniting and not dividing, by extinguishing hatred and not holding on to it, by opening paths of dialogue and not by constructing new walls.
My Prayer for You
Please join me in praying these words of Pope Francis:
Lord, Father of our human family,
May our hearts be open
to all the peoples and nations of the earth.
May we recognize the goodness and beauty
that you have sown in each of us,
and thus forge bonds of unity, common projects,
and shared dreams. Amen.
Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.
Archbishop of Newark
Agosto 26, 2022
Vol. 3. No. 25
La religión y la violencia deberían ser totalmente incompatibles, pero como todos sabemos, con demasiada frecuencia se alimentan una de la otra de maneras que ofenden a Dios y deshumanizan a la humanidad. Las llamadas guerras “religiosas” o “santas” han sido prominentes a través de la historia, e independientemente de las religiones particulares involucradas, invariablemente han hecho que los objetivos de la religión genuina—la unión con Dios a través del diálogo, el entendimiento mutuo y el bien común—sean mucho más difíciles de lograr.
En su encíclica Fratelli Tutti (Sobre la Fraternidad y la Amistad Social), el Papa Francisco dedica su octavo y último capítulo a una discusión sobre el papel de la religión en la promoción de la paz y la armonía entre diversos pueblos y culturas. Como escribe el Santo Padre:
Las distintas religiones, a partir de la valoración de cada persona humana como criatura llamada a ser hijo o hija de Dios, ofrecen un aporte valioso para la construcción de la fraternidad y la defensa de la justicia en la sociedad. El diálogo entre personas de distintas religiones no se hace simplemente por diplomacia, amabilidad o tolerancia. En palabras de los Obispos de India, “el objetivo del diálogo es establecer amistad, paz, armonía, y compartir valores espirituales y morales y experiencias en un espíritu de verdad y amor” (Fratelli Tutti #271).
La paz es el resultado de la justicia, el respeto mutuo, y el reconocimiento de que, a pesar de nuestras diferencias, que pueden ser significativas, todos somos hijos de Dios y hermanas y hermanos entre nosotros.
El reconocimiento de la “paternidad” de Dios, de nuestro origen común y de nuestra filial relación con el Misterio Trascendente que es la fuente y destino de toda realidad, es lo que hace posible que nos conectemos unos con otros como miembros de la familia humana. Porque, como nos recuerda el Papa Francisco: “la razón, por sí sola, es capaz de lograr la igualdad entre los hombres y dar estabilidad a una coexistencia pacífica entre ellos, pero no consigue establecer hermandad” (Fratelli Tutti #261). Para lograr la paz, que implica mucho más que la “coexistencia”, debemos aceptar el hecho de que somos hermanas y hermanos—que están más cerca de Dios y de uno al otro, que lo que podamos creer.
De hecho, como deja claro el Papa Francisco en Fratelli Tutti, las grandes religiones del mundo juegan un papel importante en ayudar a dar forma a nuestra identidad como miembros de la familia de Dios. Aplicado a la religión en general y a la Iglesia en particular, esto explica por qué la religión y la vida pública nunca pueden separarse por completo. Según nuestro Santo Padre:
La Iglesia “tiene un papel público por encima de sus actividades de asistencia y educación”. Ella trabaja por “el avance de la humanidad y la fraternidad universal”. No pretende competir con poderes terrenales, sino ofrecerse como “una familia entre las familias, esto es la Iglesia, abierta a dar testimonio en el mundo actual, abierta a la fe, la esperanza y el amor al Señor y a aquellos que Él ama con predilección. Un hogar de puertas abiertas. La Iglesia es un hogar con las puertas abiertas, porque es madre”. Y como María, la Madre de Jesús, “queremos ser una Iglesia que sirve, que sale de casa, que sale de sus templos, que sale de sus sacristías, para acompañar la vida, sostener la esperanza, ser signo de unidad… para tender puentes, romper muros, sembrar semillas de reconciliación”. (Fratelli Tutti #’s 268–270)
Esta “familia entre familias” con puertas abiertas que la Iglesia, y todas las religiones verdaderas, están llamadas a ser en nombre de todo el pueblo de Dios, es el lugar donde nuestra fraternidad universal se experimenta con más fuerza y donde la paz puede hacerse realidad a pesar de todas las diferencias.
Por supuesto, el hecho de que reconozcamos que somos hermanos y hermanas no garantiza la paz ni la armonía. Las familias pueden estar divididas, incluso ser violentas, y la historia de las religiones muestra con qué frecuencia los lazos familiares han degenerado y se han convertido en grilletes que pueden esclavizar a sus miembros. Desde la historia de Caín y Abel en el Libro del Génesis hasta los relatos contemporáneos de traición y violencia entre miembros de una familia, sabemos que no se puede confiar en que los lazos familiares—por sí mismos—garanticen la paz.
Es por eso que Fratelli Tutti llama a una profunda “apertura” a la obra del Espíritu Santo en nuestro trato con los demás. La gracia de Dios es lo que nos une frente a todas las tentaciones de dividirnos en facciones, y la gracia por sí sola nos impide estar en guerra unos con otros sobre todos los problemas posibles. Como nos enseña el Papa:
No podemos olvidar el deseo que expresó Cristo: “Que todos estén unidos” (Jn 17,21). Escuchando su llamado, reconocemos con dolor que el proceso de globalización aún carece de la contribución profética y espiritual de la unidad entre todos los cristianos. No obstante, “mientras nos encontramos aún en camino hacia la plena comunión, tenemos ya el deber de dar testimonio común del amor de Dios por su pueblo trabajando juntos al servicio a la humanidad”. Declaración Conjunta del Santo Padre Francisco y del Patriarca Ecuménico Bartolomé, Jerusalén, 25 Mayo del 2014 (Fratelli Tutti #277).
En esta mi reflexión final sobre la encíclica papal Fratelli Tutti, me gustaría terminar donde comienza el Papa Francisco y, si Dios quiere, comenzar donde termina el Santo Padre.
Fratelli Tutti comienza con una cita de San Francisco de Asís que llama a un amor que trasciende las barreras de la geografía y la distancia, y declara bendecidos a todos aquellos que aman a su hermano “tanto cuando está lejos de él como cuando está junto a él”. Que todos aprendamos a amar a nuestras hermanas y hermanos y a estar cerca de ellos—incluso cuando parecemos estar lejos (Fratelli Tutti, #1)
Fratelli Tutti termina citando a san Carlos de Foucauld quien, dice el Papa Francisco,
“expresó su deseo de sentirse un hermano para cada ser humano, y le pidió a un amigo 'ruega a Dios para que yo sea realmente el hermano de todos'. Quería ser, al final, ‘el hermano universal.’ Sin embargo, sólo identificándose con los últimos llegó por fin a ser el hermano de todos” (Fratelli Tutti, #'s 286-288). Que todos aprendamos a ser hermanos y hermanas de todos.
Sinceramente Suyo en Cristo Redentor,
Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.
Arzobispo de Newark
Avivamiento Eucarístico Nacional
JUNIO 19, 2022, hasta JULIO 17-21, 2024
El Avivamiento Eucarístico Nacional es una iniciativa de tres años patrocinada por los Obispos de los Estados Unidos para inspirar y preparar al Pueblo de Dios para ser formado, sanado, convertido, unido y enviado a un mundo herido y hambriento a través de un encuentro renovado con Jesús en la Eucaristía – la fuente y la cumbre de nuestra fe católica. El Avivamiento comenzará oficialmente en junio del 2022, y su evento histórico será un Congreso Eucarístico Nacional en Indianápolis del 17 al 21 de julio del 2024. El Avivamiento Eucarístico Nacional y el Congreso Eucarístico Nacional son una respuesta directa al llamado del Santo Padre a una “conversión pastoral y misionera que no pueda dejar las cosas como están actualmente” para que la Iglesia en los Estados Unidos pueda estar “permanentemente en un estado de misión” (Evangelii Gaudium, n. 25). Conozca más en: eucharisticrevival.org
Congreso Eucarístico Nacional
JULIO 17-21, 2024
La Conferencia de Obispos Católicos de los Estados Unidos está liderando un Avivamiento Eucarístico Nacional, que tendrá lugar del 2022 al 2025. El Avivamiento comenzó en la Fiesta del Corpus Christi, el 19 de junio del 2022. Durante los próximos tres años, las diócesis organizarán eventos centrados en fortalecer nuestra creencia en la Eucaristía. Los eventos locales culminarán en un Congreso Eucarístico Nacional, que se celebrará del 17 al 21 de julio del 2024 en Indianápolis.
En esta reunión histórica, católicos de todas las edades se reunirán para adorar a nuestro Señor Eucarístico con fe esperanzadora.
Allí, el Espíritu Santo promete encender un fuego misionero en el corazón de nuestra nación mientras nos re-consagramos a la fuente y cumbre de nuestra fe.
Un Mensaje del Papa Francisco: Palabras de Desafío y Esperanza
(Una selección de Fratelli Tutti (Sobre la Amistad Social), Capítulo Ocho, “Las Religiones al Servicio de la Fraternidad en el Mundo”
282. También “nosotros los creyentes necesitamos encontrar oportunidades para hablar y actuar juntos por el bien común y la promoción de los pobres. Esto no tiene nada que ver con disminuir o esconder nuestras más profundas convicciones cuando encontramos otros que piensan diferente… Porque mientras más profunda, sólida y rica sea nuestra identidad, más capaces seremos de enriquecer a otros con nuestra propia contribución.” Nosotros los creyentes somos desafiados a volver a nuestras fuentes para concentrarnos en lo que es esencial: la adoración a Dios y el amor al prójimo, de manera que algunos aspectos de nuestras enseñanzas, tomadas fuera de su contexto, no terminen alimentando formas de desprecio, odio, xenofobia, o negación del otro. La verdad es que la violencia no encuentra fundamento en las convicciones religiosas fundamentales, sino en su deformación.
283. El culto a Dios sincero y humilde “no lleva a la discriminación, al odio y la violencia, sino al respeto de la sacralidad de la vida, al respeto de la dignidad y la libertad de los demás, y al compromiso amoroso por el bien de todos”. Verdaderamente “el que no ama no conoce a Dios, porque Dios es amor” (1 Jn 4,8). Por esta razón “el terrorismo es inaceptable y amenaza la seguridad de las personas – tanto en Oriente como en Occidente, tanto en el Norte como en el Sur – y propaga el pánico, el terror y el pesimismo, pero no es a causa de la religión, aun cuando los terroristas la utilizan. Es más bien debido a las interpretaciones equivocadas de los textos religiosos, y políticas asociadas al hambre, la pobreza, la injusticia, la opresión, y la arrogancia. Por eso es necesario detener el apoyo a los movimientos terroristas estimulados por el suministro de dinero, armas, estrategias o intentos de justificar estos movimientos, usando la cobertura de los medios de difusión. Todos estos deben considerarse como crímenes internacionales que amenazan la seguridad y la paz mundiales. Tal terrorismo debe ser condenado en todas sus formas y manifestaciones”. Las convicciones religiosas sobre el significado sagrado de la vida humana nos permiten “reconocer los valores fundamentales de nuestra humanidad común, los valores en virtud de los que podemos y debemos colaborar, construir y dialogar, perdonar y crecer; esto va a permitir que voces diferentes se unan creando una melodía de sublime nobleza y belleza, en vez del griterío fanático del odio”.
284. A veces la violencia fundamentalista, se desata en algunos grupos de cualquier religión, por la imprudencia de sus líderes. Pero “el mandamiento de la paz está inscrito en lo profundo de las tradiciones religiosas que representamos… Como líderes religiosos, estamos llamados a ser auténticos ‘dialogantes’, para cooperar en la construcción de la paz no como intermediarios sino como auténticos mediadores. Los intermediarios buscan agradar a todas las partes, con el fin de obtener una ganancia para ellos mismos. El mediador, en cambio, es quien no se guarda nada para sí mismo, sino que se entrega generosamente, hasta consumirse, sabiendo que la única ganancia es la paz. Cada uno de nosotros está llamado a ser un artesano de la paz, uniendo y no dividiendo, extinguiendo el odio y no conservándolo, abriendo las sendas del diálogo y no levantando nuevos muros”.
Mi Oración para Ustedes
Por favor, únanse a mí en oración con las palabras del Papa Francisco:
Oración al Creador
Que nuestro corazón se abra
Arzobispo de Newark