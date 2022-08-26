In latest newsletter, Cardinal Tobin reminds us to be brothers and sisters to all

(Haga clic aquí para ir al texto en español a continuación.) (Click here to go to Spanish text below.)

August 26, 2022

Vol. 3. No. 25

My dear brothers and sisters in Christ,

Religion and violence ought to be totally incompatible, but as we all know, they too often feed off one another in ways that offend God and dehumanize humankind. So-called “religious” or “holy” wars have been prominent throughout history, and regardless of the particular religions involved, they have invariably made the goals of genuine religion—union with God through dialogue, mutual understanding, and the common good—much more difficult to accomplish.

In his encyclical Fratelli Tutti (On Fraternity and Social Friendship), Pope Francis devotes his eighth and final chapter to a discussion of the role of religion in promoting peace and harmony among diverse peoples and cultures. As the Holy Father writes:

The different religions, based on their respect for each human person as a creature called to be a child of God, contribute significantly to building fraternity and defending justice in society. Dialogue between the followers of different religions does not take place simply for the sake of diplomacy, consideration or tolerance. In the words of the Bishops of India, “the goal of dialogue is to establish friendship, peace and harmony, and to share spiritual and moral values and experiences in a spirit of truth and love” (Fratelli Tutti #271).

Peace is the result of justice, mutual respect, and the recognition that in spite of our differences, which can be significant, we are all children of God and sisters and brothers to each other.

Recognition of the “fatherhood” of God, of our common origin and our filial relationship to the Transcendent Mystery that is the source and destiny of all reality, is what makes it possible for us to connect to one another as members of the human family. For, as Pope Francis reminds us, “reason, by itself, is capable of grasping the equality between men and of giving stability to their civic coexistence, but it cannot establish fraternity” (Fratelli Tutti #261). To achieve peace, which involves much more than “co-existence,” we must accept the fact that we are sisters and brothers—siblings who are closer to God, and to one another, than we are inclined to believe possible.

In fact, as Pope Francis makes clear in Fratelli Tutti, the great world religions play an important role in helping shape our identity as members of God’s family. Applied to religion in general and the Church in particular, this explains why religion and public life can never be completely separated. According to our Holy Father:

The Church “has a public role over and above her charitable and educational activities.” She works for “the advancement of humanity and of universal fraternity.” She does not claim to compete with earthly powers, but to offer herself as “a family among families, this is the Church, open to bearing witness in today’s world, open to faith, hope and love for the Lord and for those whom he loves with a preferential love. A home with open doors. The Church is a home with open doors because she is a mother.” And in imitation of Mary, the Mother of Jesus, “we want to be a Church that serves, that leaves home and goes forth from its places of worship, goes forth from its sacristies, in order to accompany life, to sustain hope, to be the sign of unity... to build bridges, to break down walls, to sow seeds of reconciliation.” (Fratelli Tutti #’s 268–270).

