In latest newsletter, Cardinal Tobin reminds us to rediscover the grace of the Eucharist

(Haga clic aquí para ir al texto en español a continuación.) (Click here to go to Spanish text below.)

June 24, 2022

Vol. 3. No. 21

Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

The bishops of the United States have called for “a three-year, grassroots revival of devotion and belief in the real presence of Jesus in the Eucharist.” This revival began last Sunday on the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ (Corpus Christi) and it will conclude in July of 2024 when the first National Eucharistic Congress in nearly 50 years will be held in Indianapolis. The Mission of this Eucharistic Revival is to “renew the Church by enkindling a living relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ in the Holy Eucharist,” and the Vision we have is of a “movement of Catholics across the United States, healed, converted, formed, and unified by an encounter with Jesus in the Eucharist—and sent out in mission for the life of the world.”

There are five Strategic Pillars supporting this movement over a three-year period. These are:

• Foster encounters with Jesus through kerygmatic proclamation and experiences of Eucharistic devotion.

• Contemplate and proclaim the doctrine of the Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist through the Truth of our teaching, Beauty of our worship, and Goodness of our accompaniment of persons in poverty and those who are vulnerable.

• Empower grassroots creativity by partnering with movements, apostolates, parishes, and educational institutions.

• Reach the smallest unit: parish small groups and families.

Embrace and learn from the various rich intercultural Eucharistic traditions. Embrace and learn from the various rich intercultural Eucharistic traditions. Last year, when I wrote Returning to Grace: A Pastoral Letter on the Eucharist addressed to all clergy, consecrated religious, and lay faithful in the Archdiocese of Newark, I urged that we all rediscover the great blessings of the Holy Eucharist. My reflections in Returning to Grace included some personal stories, some thoughts shared with us by Pope Francis during this time of pandemic, some ideas about the third commandment—to keep the Lord’s Day holy, and, most importantly, some reflections on the wonderful mystery of Christ’s gracious gift of His Body and Blood freely given to us in the Holy Eucharist. In Returning to Grace, I wrote: Ever since it became clear that the COVID-19 pandemic posed a grave threat to the lives and well-being of millions of people throughout the world, I have asked Mary, Mother of the Church, to intercede on behalf of all who are suffering as well as all who respond to the needs of others. I now ask our Blessed Mother to help us return to the Grace and Beauty of the Sunday Eucharist and the reverent reception of Holy Communion by inspiring all of us, clergy, consecrated women and men, and lay faithful, with an ardent love for her Son Jesus, and a deep trust in the Holy Spirit’s skill to guide us safely home. As Pope Francis has reminded us, no one will emerge unchanged from the health crises, economic hardships and social unrest caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Things will be different. The challenge is: will they be better or worse? We hope and pray that God’s people will emerge from these crises—and from the madness of war—renewed in the Spirit with an even greater love for Jesus’ astonishing gift of Himself to us in the Eucharist. May our Redeemer bless all members of our archdiocesan family, as we participate in this National Eucharistic Revival, continue our synodal journey, and return to the grace of the Eucharist in these challenging times. Sincerely yours in Christ the Redeemer,

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Archbishop of Newark

Cardinal Tobin invites faithful to 'return to grace' through the Eucharist Catholic News Service, March 5, 2021 Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin has invited the faithful of the Archdiocese of Newark to reflect on how the pandemic-induced "Great Eucharistic Fast" has affected their faith life and called on them to spiritually prepare for the eventual return of in-person worship when it can be done safely. Writing in "Returning to Grace: A Pastoral Letter on the Eucharist," Cardinal Tobin said the inability to receive the body and blood of Christ in holy Communion has left a vacuum in people's lives. He expressed hope that people would gratefully return to regular Mass attendance in due time. "Is it possible that Catholics who have been denied access to this great sacrament -- including those who have 'walked away from it' over many years -- may realize what they are missing and return to experience the loving presence of Christ in this mystery of grace?" he wrote. The title of the pastoral letter reflects the vital need for Catholics to invite others to "return to full, conscious and active participation in the eucharistic liturgy" and to do so by emphasizing "the graciousness of this great gift and its incomparable beauty," the letter said. "I have given this pastoral letter the title 'Returning to Grace' because I firmly believe this is what all of us are called to do after and in response to the Great Eucharistic Fast imposed on us by COVID-19," Cardinal Tobin wrote. By receiving the Eucharist, he explained, the faithful are "called to recognize ourselves as true members of the same body and blood of Christ who are intimately united with him and with each other through the miracle" of the mystery of the real presence of Jesus. "Each time we receive the holy Eucharist, we accept the Lord's great commission to proclaim his Gospel and to minister to his people in every nation to the ends of the earth," Cardinal Tobin said. Despite the live-streaming of Masses, the "forced separation" from normal church life since last March "remains a great tragedy," the cardinal said. He compared the inability to receive holy Communion to being unable to visit his mother who now lives in southwestern Ontario, near his hometown of Detroit. When he finally was able to visit and share a cup of tea with her last summer, he said, "I experienced true joy." "Millions of Catholics across the world have had a similar experience with their love for Jesus. ... What we receive when we receive holy Communion is the same 'body of Christ' that St. Paul tells us we are," the cardinal said. "When we say 'Amen,' we are committing to truly reflect the presence of our Lord in our daily lives and to share him with everyone we encounter. In other words, when we receive the Eucharist, we receive Christ and agree to be Christ with and for others," the pastoral letter said. Cardinal Tobin said people have asked him when he would restore the obligation to attend Sunday Mass. They have wondered, he explained, if "many Catholics have grown accustomed to staying at home and watching Mass online or not participating at all." Acknowledging that Mass attendance has been declining for years, Cardinal Tobin questioned in his pastoral letter whether the pandemic has accelerated the trend or if people have grown in appreciation for the Eucharist because they have been denied access to it for so long. "Has absence made our hearts grow fonder?" he asked. Cardinal Tobin encouraged people that as the pandemic wanes to "invite our sisters and brothers to return to full, conscious and active participation in the eucharistic liturgy" by emphasizing "the graciousness of this great gift and its incomparable beauty." The document also pointed to the words of Pope Francis, who has "spoken out urging us not to be afraid, to remain spiritually close to God and one another, to call on Mary, Mother of the Church, St. Joseph during this Holy Year of St. Joseph, and all the saints, and to remember those who are most in need, especially the poor, vulnerable and displaced members of the human family." "Pope Francis has also warned us that the sin of indifference can be a far more deadly virus than COVID-19," the cardinal wrote. He suggested that "returning to grace means handling ourselves over to the Spirit of God, who makes Christ present to us, and who transforms those of us who receive him in the holy Eucharist into the body of Christ." Cardinal Tobin also encouraged the faithful to return to the practice of making Sundays the "Lord's Holy Day" by making time for family, rest and prayer. "If we trust in the presence and power of the Holy Spirit, the continual reopening of our parishes, schools and archdiocesan ministries will truly be a return to grace" for the faithful, he said. "As Pope Francis reminds us, we are now in a crisis and no one will emerge from this pandemic unchanged. Things will be different. "The challenge is: Will they be better or worse? We hope and pray that God's people will emerge from this crisis renewed in the Spirit with an even greater love for Jesus' astonishing gift of himself to us in the Eucharist." Cardinal Tobin's full pastoral letter in English and Spanish can be found online at https://www.rcan.org/cardinal-joseph-tobin-pastoral-letter.

A Message from Pope Francis: Words of Challenge and Hope

A selection from the Holy Father’s homily on the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ (Corpus Christi), June 23, 2019

In the world, we are always trying to increase our profits, to raise our income. But why? Is it to give, or to have? To share or to accumulate? The “economy” of the Gospel multiplies through sharing, nourishes through distributing. It does not sate the greed of a few, but gives life to the world (cf. Jn 6:33). The verb Jesus uses is not to have but to give.

He tells his disciples straight out: “You give them something to eat” (Lk 9:13). We can imagine the thoughts that went through their minds: “We don’t have enough bread for ourselves, and now we are supposed to think about others? Why do we have to give them something to eat, if they came to hear our Teacher? If they didn’t bring their own food, let them go back home, it’s their problem; or else give us some money to buy food”. This way of thinking is not wrong, but it isn’t the way Jesus thinks. He will have none of it: “You give them something to eat”.

Whatever we have can bear fruit if we give it away – that is what Jesus wants to tell us – and it does not matter whether it is great or small. The Lord does great things with our littleness, as he did with the five loaves. He does not work spectacular miracles or wave a magic wand; he works with simple things. God’s omnipotence is lowly, made up of love alone. And love can accomplish great things with little. The Eucharist teaches us this: for there we find God himself contained in a piece of bread. Simple, essential, bread broken and shared, the Eucharist we receive allows us to see things as God does. It inspires us to give ourselves to others. It is the antidote to the mindset that says: “Sorry, that is not my problem”, or: “I have no time, I can’t help you, it’s none of my business”. Or that looks the other way…

In our city that hungers for love and care, that suffers from decay and neglect, that contains so many elderly people living alone, families in difficulty, young people struggling to earn their bread and to realize their dreams, the Lord says to each one of you: “You yourself give them something to eat”. You may answer: “But I have so little; I am not up to such things”. That is not true; your “little” has great value in the eyes of Jesus, provided that you don’t keep it to yourself, but put it in play. Put yourself in play! You are not alone, for you have the Eucharist, bread for the journey, the bread of Jesus. Tonight too, we will be nourished by his body given up for us. If we receive it into our hearts, this bread will release in us the power of love. We will feel blessed and loved, and we will want to bless and love in turn, beginning here, in our city, in the streets where we will process this evening. The Lord comes to our streets in order to speak a blessing for us and to give us courage. And he asks that we too be blessing and gift for others.

