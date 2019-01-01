Lending Library Vendors

Ascension Press

First of all, it’s not about us. It’s about an encounter with the living God. For the past 20 years, everything we have done at Ascension has been aimed to help Catholics have that encounter. From our Bible studies to our sacramental prep programs, from our Q&A-style books to our free online videos, everything has been focused on that encounter. That is the longing of our hearts, and the longing of every heart until it rests in God. After helping over 1,000,000 Catholics and 8,000 parishes, and producing more than 50 faith formation programs, we believe that the “secret” to an encounter with God really isn’t so secret … it can all be found in the promise made by Jesus himself: “For where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I in the midst of them” - Matthew 18:20

That’s a promise. And it’s a promise from the highest source there is, a promise from the God who never breaks his word. So we do the best thing any sinner can do in this world; we trust the promise of God; and we base our programs and studies on that promise. When you run an Ascension program, you are acting on your trust in that promise. You are meeting in a group in the name of Jesus, in the name of understanding his Word, trusting—as we do—in the power of God’s promise that he will truly be present in your midst. That’s not a light thing to say. But we didn’t say it. God did.

Whether you’re just starting out on your faith journey or well along the road, we have something for you because we have been there, too. Ready to get started?

Augustine Institute

We believe the New Evangelization requires Catholics to reclaim a faithful orthodoxy while being witnesses to the living Gospel in our post-Christian culture. Evangelization is as much a skilled practice as it is a mission. Our faculty is unique in its blend of advanced theological degrees and pastoral experience on the front lines of the New Evangelization.

Well-formed disciples make Catholicism compelling and relevant. Leaders for the New Evangelization must be personally discipled by those who are passionate for Christ. We equip lay leaders with the training and parish programming they need to bring the faith alive.

We must be vanguards of the New Evangelization, imparting ancient wisdom through modern media and technology. Our facility, located in the heart of the Denver Tech Center, features state-of-the-art video production, online delivery methodologies, and a professional production team with a wealth of media experience.

Catherine of Siena Institute

Pope John Paul, II taught that "Formation is not the privilege of a few, but a right and duty of all" (Christifideles Laici 63). The Catherine of Siena Institute works to ensure that every Catholic has access to a formation that:

is distinctly lay in approach, spirituality, and focus

is deeply rooted in the Tradition and Magisterial teaching of the Church

calls each baptized man and women to intentional discipleship

fosters integration of faith, work, and relationships

takes seriously the gifts of the Holy Spirit given to every Christian

enables each one to discern more deeply God's unique call in his or her own life

prepares him or her to be an effective, creative apostle in the midst of the world

encourages collaboration between the clergy and laity in mission to the world

is geared to the real lives of working adults

At the Catherine of Siena Institute, we work to make apostolic formation and support readily available to all lay Catholics by:

making evangelization and self-formation resources available to lay Catholics and developing new resources as needed

equipping parishes to become centers of evangelization and formation, discernment, and apostolic support for the laity

forming clergy, religious, and lay leaders to be effective evangelizers and formators of lay people

fostering awareness, discussion, theological inquiry, and pastoral consultation throughout the Church regarding the evangelization, apostolic mission, and formation of the laity

collaborating with interested individuals, groups, and organizations in the service of this mission

Dynamic Catholic

Our mission is to serve you. We don’t know what brought you here, but we hope to keep you coming back by giving you exactly what you need right when you need it. There will be times when you know what you need. There’ll be other times when you don’t know what you need, but you know you need something. Whatever you are facing in your life, we are here for you.

Dynamic Catholic isn’t just a website. It’s a community, a movement, a group of people much like yourself who are trying to make sense of life and live the best life they can. You will quickly discover that Dynamic Catholic is different. When you call us, you are greeted by a member of our Mission team. These young men and women are passionate about helping you take the next step in your journey. You will find them helpful and hopeful. Help and hope. Everyone needs a little of each. That’s why we try to make everything we do here at Dynamic Catholic helpful and hopeful. It may sound simple, but they say genius is taking something complex and making it simple. You see, Dynamic Catholic started with a dream: to help ordinary people discover the genius of Catholicism.

Endow Groups

The Church is the mystical bride of Christ, a mother who spiritually nurtures and prepares the children of God. The role of living and transmitting this reality falls in particular to women. Women who have discovered their identity in Christ. And yet, very few apostolates and organizations uphold this reality as core to their mission or the mission of the Church. The absence of the Church's active involvement educating women has resulted in nearly 60 years of a distorted understanding of true feminism and the role of women as carriers of faith.

Endow is Different.

Endow brings women into small group communities that transmit the depth of our Catholic faith to awaken each participant's particular genius and ignite them as luminaries who heal, mother and prepare families and the world for the love of Christ.

Hearts Afire

The Congregation of Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Most Blessed Virgin Mary is a religious community of consecrated priests and brothers in the Roman Catholic Church. In America, the members of the Congregation are perhaps best known for their work promoting the message of Divine Mercy from Stockbridge, Massachusetts. They are also known for their devotion to Mary Immaculate, dedication to praying for the poor souls in Purgatory, and active service to the Church.

Founded in Poland in 1673 by St. Stanislaus Papczynski, today the Marian Congregation has well over 500 priests and brothers who labor in 20 countries, including: the United States, Argentina, Australia, Belarus, Brazil, Cameroon, Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Rwanda, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

The Marian Congregation is unique in that it has not only a Founder, St. Stanislaus, but also what the Marians call a “Renovator”: Lithuanian-born Blessed George Matulaitis. Blessed George is credited with saving the Marian Congregation from annihilation when he renovated and refounded it in 1910. Prior to the Renovation, the Marian Congregation had been reduced to just one member due to relentless persecution by Russian authorities. With the support of the Pope and bishops, Blessed George rewrote the Marians’ Constitutions, gathered new members, and unleashed the renovated Marian Congregation as a zealous army for Christ and the Church in the modern world. Today, they continue this tradition of spreading the message of God’s Divine Mercy to a world so in need of it.

Paulist Evangelization Ministry

When PEM adopted its new name and logo in 2009, PEM President Fr. Frank DeSiano, CSP, observed how fitting the name and logo are for our mission. “Paulist lines us up with the lineage of outreach that goes back to Fr. Isaac Hecker, the founder of the Paulist Fathers. Evangelization makes clear the purpose of our office. Ministries points to the various ways we try to move evangelization forward, through small groups, parish missions, prison ministry, the Internet, and video,” said Fr. DeSiano.

We offer a wide variety of resources to help your parish succeed in reaching out. We have programs aimed at Inactive Catholics and for welcoming Seekers to learn more about the Catholic faith. Neighbors Reaching Neighbors helps parishes invite both non-Catholics and Inactive Catholics to learn more about their parish family. A three-year parish renewal program called Living the Eucharist (Vive la Eucaristia), guides Catholics through a reflection on the Mass and its fundamental role in Catholic spirituality and life. Paulist Comprehensive Evangelization Training and The Jump-Start Kit are great resources for starting and training an evangelization team. The Faith Series booklets lead small groups on a journey of faith sharing and spiritual growth.

Our staff members give presentations throughout the United States and serve as consultants to dioceses and parishes seeking to carry out the evangelizing mission of Christ.

Paulist Press

The Paulist Press is a major component of the work of the Paulist Fathers, a society of missionary priests founded for and by Americans in 1858. Their leader, Fr. Isaac Hecker, sought a way to share the gospel of Jesus and the rich traditions of American Catholicism with the people of his time. He began by preaching missions and speaking in public lecture halls. These methods met with some successbut reached only a limited number of people. Fr. Hecker wanted to make contact with those who would never set foot in a church. So he turned to the printed word. The first product of his vision was a monthly publication, the Catholic World magazine. He wanted to create an intellectual journal for a growing Catholic population, and insisted that it be a first-class publication in format, quality, and style, equal if not superior to any secular magazine in the country. The Catholic World, later reconstituted as the New Catholic World, was to continue in existence for well over a century. Editors like Frs. Augustine Hewit, John J. Burke, James M. Gillis, and John B. Sheerin advanced the Paulist tradition of presenting a Catholic perspective on the important questions of the day. Although the circulation of the Catholic World quickly reached 10,000, Hecker foresaw the need to reach a wider audience who could not afford the price of a magazine. In 1866 he founded The Catholic Publication Society to produce four-page pamphlets that provided a succinct presentation of Catholic teaching . These could be sold across the nation for a penny apiece. Hecker also began a highly successful illustrated monthly for children. Its first issue appeared in October of 1870 as The Young Catholic, and within a year it was in the hands of 50,000 youthful readers.

Walking with Purpose

At Walking with Purpose, we develop and deliver Bible studies to reach adult women, young adult women, and middle school girls.

Our Bible studies:

Present practical Biblical teachings consistent with Church doctrine;

Vary in length and depth to meet the needs of different women;

Utilize the Catechism of the Catholic Church as an additional resource;

Have received the imprimatur from Most Reverend William E. Lori, Archbishop of Baltimore.

Walking with Purpose supports the use of our Bible studies in a variety of ways in order to lead hearts to Christ where He is found in Scripture. Today, Walking with Purpose is active in over 250 parishes in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Led by a passionate Board of Directors, advised by Chaplains, and supported by a dedicated staff, Walking with Purpose has helped more than 25,000 women deepen their relationship with Jesus Christ in the last year alone.

Word On Fire

Word on Fire Catholic Ministries is a nonprofit global media apostolate that supports the work of Bishop Robert Barron and reaches millions of people to draw them into— or back to— the Catholic faith.

Word on Fire is evangelical; it proclaims Jesus Christ as the source of conversion and new life. Word on Fire is Catholic; it utilizes the tremendous resources of the Roman Catholic tradition—art, architecture, poetry, philosophy, theology, and the lives of the saints— in order to explain and interpret the event of Jesus Christ.

Word on Fire Catholic Ministries exists to draw people into the body of Christ, which is the Church, and thereby give them access to all the gifts that Jesus wants his people to enjoy. To be most effective in this mission, Word on Fire places an emphasis and urgency on the use of contemporary forms of media and innovative communication technologies.