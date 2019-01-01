A Letter from Cardinal Tobin

FROM THE LETTER TO THE FAITHFUL OF THE ARCHDIOCESE OF NEWARK

My Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ, The revelations of clergy sexual abuse of minors throughout this past year have provoked feelings of shock, anger, shame, and deep sorrow throughout our Catholic community. Victims, their families, and the faithful are rightfully outraged over the abuses perpetrated against minors. Additionally, the failure of Church leadership to immediately remove suspected abusers from ministry is particularly reprehensible.

I wish to express my genuine sorrow to the victims and their families who were so profoundly betrayed. On behalf of our Church, I beg your forgiveness. You have my solemn promise of prayers and support as you continue on your healing journey.

Significant progress has been made to ensure that children are safe in today’s Church. Since 2002, we have implemented Safe Environment programs and measures that have positively impacted how we create and support safe environments throughout the Archdiocese of Newark.

Moving forward, vigilance must be maintained. We all must be committed to protecting our children, the most vulnerable members of our community.

I pray that the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Sorrowful Mother, but also the Mother of Holy Hope, may heal our hearts and light our way so that we will see the Church rise again renewed.

Sincerely yours in Christ the Redeemer, Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R. Archbishop of Newark

给纽瓦克总主教区信友的信：

(原文请参阅网站 WWW.RCAN.ORG)

主内亲爱的兄弟姐妹，

在过去一年里就神职人员对未成年人的性侵害的披露，已引起天主教团体内的震惊，愤怒，羞愧和悲痛。那些受害者，他们的家人和广大信友理应对此罪恶感到义愤。还有，教会领导层未能及时把那些有犯罪嫌疑者从他们的职位上除去应该受到谴责。

对那些极大地遭到背叛的受害者和家属我在此表达我真挚的难过。代表教会，我恳求你们的原谅。我郑重地承诺：在你们继续疗伤的过程中，我会为你们祈祷并提供支持。

现在教会已经采取很重要的步骤来确保儿童的安全。自从2002年以来针对如何创建和支持安全环境，我们整个纽瓦克总主教区已经开始实行安全环境项目和举措并已收到明显的效果。

我们在往前迈进时绝不能掉以轻心，我们所有的人必须要承诺保护我们的儿童，因为他们是我们社会团体中最容易受到伤害的群体。

我向我们蒙受祝福的童贞圣母，伤心的圣母，也是带给我们神圣希望的母亲祈祷来治愈我们受伤的心灵，照亮我们的路好让我们看到我们圣教会再次重建和崛起。

基督内谨上，

纽瓦克总主教区枢机主教 Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.