Revised Guidelines for Celebration of the Sacraments with Persons with Disabilities (PDF)

We Go To Mass Picture Schedule

My Mass Book: A Picture Missal (print and tablet)

The Sacraments - A Discussion of Readiness

Anne Masters, M.A.
Pastoral Ministry with Persons with Disabilities
Phone: 973-497-4309       
Anne.Masters@rcan.org

The Archdiocese of Newark
171 Clifton Avenue
P.O. 9500
Newark, NJ  071074

