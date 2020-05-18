Liturgy Updates

On February 25, 2021, the Archdiocese of Newark issued the following Directives for the Celebration of Holy Week 2021:
On January 26, 2021, Pope Francis decreed that the following celebration be inscribed in the General Roman Calendar:
-
Saints Martha, Mary and Lazarus
Memorial (Obligatory) - July 29
On January 25, 2021, Pope Francis decreed that the following celebrations be inscribed in the General Roman Calendar:
-
Saint Gregory of Narek, Abbot and Doctor of the Church
Optional Memorial - February 27
-
Saint John De Avila, Priest and Doctor of the Church
Optional Memorial - May 10
-
Saint Hildegard of Bingen, Virgin and Doctor of the Church
Optional Memorial - September 17
On May 18, 2020, Pope Francis decreed that the following celebration be inscribed in the General Roman Calendar:
-
Saint Maria Faustina (Helena) Kowalska
Optional Memorial - October 5