Liturgy Updates

On February 25, 2021, the Archdiocese of Newark issued the following Directives for the Celebration of Holy Week 2021:

On January 26, 2021, Pope Francis decreed that the following celebration be inscribed in the General Roman Calendar:

Saints Martha, Mary and Lazarus

Memorial (Obligatory) - July 29

Decree

On January 25, 2021, Pope Francis decreed that the following celebrations be inscribed in the General Roman Calendar:

Saint Gregory of Narek, Abbot and Doctor of the Church

Optional Memorial - February 27

Saint John De Avila, Priest and Doctor of the Church

Optional Memorial - May 10

Saint Hildegard of Bingen, Virgin and Doctor of the Church

Optional Memorial - September 17

Decree

On May 18, 2020, Pope Francis decreed that the following celebration be inscribed in the General Roman Calendar:

Saint Maria Faustina (Helena) Kowalska

Optional Memorial - October 5

Decree