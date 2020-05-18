 Skip to main content

Liturgy Updates

On February 25, 2021, the Archdiocese of Newark issued the following Directives for the Celebration of Holy Week 2021:

On January 26, 2021, Pope Francis decreed that the following celebration be inscribed in the General Roman Calendar:

  • Saints Martha, Mary and Lazarus
    Memorial (Obligatory) - July 29

Decree

On January 25, 2021, Pope Francis decreed that the following celebrations be inscribed in the General Roman Calendar:

  • Saint Gregory of Narek, Abbot and Doctor of the Church
    Optional Memorial - February 27
  • Saint John De Avila, Priest and Doctor of the Church
    Optional Memorial - May 10
  • Saint Hildegard of Bingen, Virgin and Doctor of the Church
    Optional Memorial - September 17

Decree

On May 18, 2020, Pope Francis decreed that the following celebration be inscribed in the General Roman Calendar:

  • Saint Maria Faustina (Helena) Kowalska
    Optional Memorial - October 5

Decree

Contact Us

Rev. Thomas A. Dente
Director of Liturgical Formation Programs and Resources
973-497-4347
rev.thomas.dente@rcan.org

Rev. Joseph A. Mancini, KCHS
Director of Pontifical Liturgies and Archdiocesan Ceremonies
973-497-4038
rev.joseph.mancini@rcan.org

Rev. Armand Mantia
Director of the RCIA
973-497-4346
rev.armand.mantia@rcan.org

John J. Miller
Director of Music
973-484-2400
john.miller@rcan.org

Robert M. Evers
Associate Director
973-497-4343
robert.evers@rcan.org

Regina Chamberlain
Administrative/Liturgical Assistant
973-497-4345
regina.chamberlain@rcan.org

Main Office Phone
973-497-4345

Office Fax
973-497-4314

Book Orders
973-497-4361