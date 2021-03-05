Major fundraiser that benefits youth of Archdiocese goes virtual

The Office for Youth & Young Adult Ministry of the Archdiocese of Newark held its annual fundraiser virtually this year for the Children’s Youth Organization. The event, known as the Cardinal’s Business & Labor Recognition Reception, normally takes place in a nearby banquet hall and typically attracts close to 500 people. But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year, it was celebrated online.

In his remarks, Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., the Archbishop of Newark, recognized the unsung heroes of the business and labor community, who he said work tirelessly and selflessly to carry out their jobs.

Normally, two outstanding leaders from the business and labor communities are recognized each year for their commitment to their communities. However, a decision was made this year because of the pandemic to honor all essential workers.

“These largely unsung champions are helping us during this crisis by driving vehicles filled with crucial supplies, repairing our roads, stocking store shelves, filling prescriptions and providing essential services of public safety,” he said.

They may not wear capes or medals, but they continue to be our nation’s heroes, the Cardinal said.

“We recognize all those who continued to serve us and our neighbors at great personal sacrifice,” he said. “They worked quietly and ceaselessly for others. Is that not the essence of greatness and service?”

Thus far, the event has raised $160,000 to benefit the children and youth of the Archdiocese of Newark.

To watch to virtual reception and view this year’s program with featured sponsors, which also was virtual, visit www.newarkoym.com/reception.

Since its inception in 1994, the annual gathering of representatives from the business sector and labor unions has raised more than $5 million to benefit the children of the Archdiocese with programs such as CYO Camp, retreats, Scouting, CYO Athletics, and more.

For more information, visit www.newarkoym.com/blr.