March 28 Lenten Prayer Service Video Now Available

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., led the people of the Archdiocese of Newark in a Lenten Prayer Service for the survivors of sexual abuse and for the people of the Church on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 7:30 PM in the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark. Under the theme, “Create in Me a Clean Heart, O God,” the Cardinal was joined by clergy, Religious, and lay faithful of the Archdiocese. All gathered in prayer for the survivors of clergy abuse, for their families, and for the Church.

Dr. Patricia Kelly, a Board Member of the Catholic Leadership Institute, was the guest speaker, and gave a reflection during the service. Dr. Kelly earned a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from Bryn Mawr College, and works extensively with religious communities, dioceses, parishes, and schools in the areas of leadership development, and strategic planning. Dr. Kelly has a broad experience in conflict resolution within and between professional, ministerial, and family groups.

To watch the video on YouTube, click here.