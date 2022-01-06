March for Life 2022

Due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic, the Archdiocesan Respect Life Office will not be sending buses to the March for Life event in Washington, D.C. this year.
Instead, please consider engaging your parish community in one of the following Respect Life activities:
- Participate in the USCCB's 9 Days for Life Novena
- Attend the Rally and Walk for Life on January 14, 2022 in Trenton. More details can be found here: njrtl.org
- National Prayer Vigil for Life | USCCB Jan. 20-21, 2022
- St. Paul's Church in Ramsey will be holding a Vigil of Remberance and Hope. It will begin with Mass at Noon on Friday, January 21st. Included in the vigil will be: overnight Eucharistic Adoration, Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet, Confessions and more. The Vigil will conclude with 9:00am Mass on Saturday, January 22nd.
- St. Aloysius Church in Caldwell will be sponsoring a A Holy Hour for Life, Forgiveness and Healing on Saturday, January 22nd from 2:00-3:00pm.
- The Church in the United States observes the annual, "Day of Prayer for the Legal Protection of Unborn Children" on Saturday, January 22nd. We are called to observe this day through prayer and penance. For more information, visit https://www.respectlife.org/january-22.
- Walking with Moms in Need
- Host a drive for much-needed baby items, toiletries, food or toys for Mercy House of the Archdiocese of Newark
- Schedule a speaker to discuss pro-life or post-abortion healing