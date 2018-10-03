Marist High School to Celebrate 14th Annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

(The following release is courtesy of Marist High School)

Marist High School, a Catholic, coed, college preparatory school located in Bayonne, NJ, will celebrate its 14th Annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, November 17th at 5:30pm in the Marist Gym. Each year, Marist High School honors members of the Marist Community for their extraordinary accomplishments by awarding the following awards: Spirit of Marist, Professional Achievement, Distinguished Service, Athletic Achievement and Team Achievement.

This year, we will honor nine members of the Marist Community with the awards listed below in memory of Frank Anderson, James K. Iorio '69, and Brother Kevin O'Neill. The Inductees for this year’s Hall of Fame are:

Bro. Steve Kappes for Spirit of Marist

Tom Considine '82 for Professional Achievement

Kevin Stewart '73 for Distinguished Service

Larry Langan '72 for Athletic Achievement

Frank Blunda '90 for Athletic Achievement

Charlie Aleksiewicz '61 for Distinguished Service

1994 Football Team for Athletic Achievement

Joe Chirichella '72 for Professional Achievement

Michael Winds '75 for Professional Achievement

For more information about Marist High School’s Hall of Fame or how to contribute to the event, please go to www.marist.org/alumni/hof2018.