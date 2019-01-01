Matching Gifts

Make the most of your Annual Appeal contribution. Talk to your company about its matching gift program. Matching gift programs are a tremendous way to maximize your generosity. Many companies sponsor matching gift programs to encourage employees to support their charitable institutions. Most programs will match your gift dollar for dollar, and some will double or even triple match a donor’s gifts. Speak with a representative at your company and see if religious organizations are eligible to receive matching gift funds.

Please note, we can only accept gifts made towards the Annual Appeal. We no longer accept gifts made towards universities or other charities. If your gift is eligible, simply request a matching gift form from your employer, and send it, completed and signed, along with your gift to the Office of Development and Stewardship.

Send signed matching gift forms and contributions to:

Archdiocese of Newark

Annual Appeal

P.O. Box 9577 | Newark, NJ 07104-0577