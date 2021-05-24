MEMORIAL DAY MASS LIVESTREAM WITH CARDINAL JOSEPH W. TOBIN, C.Ss.R., MONDAY, MAY 31 at 11 A.M.

Cardinal to Bless and Dedicate Mausoleum Chapel’s New Altar

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, will celebrate a Mass commemorating Memorial Day within the new Chapel Mausoleum of the Resurrection at St. Gertrude Cemetery and Mausoleum in Colonia, NJ, on Monday, May 31, beginning at 11 a.m. The Mass honors those serving or who have served in the United States Military, especially those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

While Mass attendance is restricted at all archdiocesan cemeteries this Memorial Day due to COVID-19, all are welcome to join via livestream on the Archdiocese of Newark’s YouTube channel or Catholic Cemeteries’ webpage or YouTube channel.

During the livestream, Cardinal Tobin will also bless and dedicate the altar within the newly-constructed chapel. This is a relatively rare occurrence since altars are only consecrated once after being constructed.

“How fitting to honor our military personnel as we dedicate this beautiful altar and remember in prayer the men and women who died while in the military service of their country, particularly those who died in battle or as a result of their wounds sustained in battle,” said Andrew P. Schafer, Executive Director of Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark.

Those watching the livestream will see the new St. Gertrude Chapel Mausoleum of the Resurrection, which was unveiled recently. The mausoleum is the first in archdiocesan history to feature a unique chapel exclusively for cremation niches. It also includes exquisite stained-glass windows and a Tiffany-styled dome over the altar in the main chapel, all of which were rescued from closed churches and restored through the archdiocesan Artwork Preservation Program.

Additionally, stunning new artworks were created especially for the mausoleum by Progretto Arte Poli, an art studio in Verona, Italy, known for producing artworks for the Holy See at the Vatican Gardens, the Apostolic Palace, and the Diocese of Rome’s St. John Lateran Basilica. The mausoleum is adorned with a stained-glass window of Jesus ascending to heaven and a marble altar, which features intricately-designed bronze statues of Mary and the 12 Apostles during Pentecost. Other new artworks include handcrafted wooden statues of the four evangelists, St. Mark, St. Matthew, St. Luke, and St. John, commissioned from Demetz Art Studio in Ortisei, Italy.

“What a blessing for us to have such beautiful artwork in our Archdiocese to help us remember and reflect on the promise of the Resurrection and our deceased loved ones,” Schafer added.

Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark also will honor veterans interred at archdiocesan cemeteries by placing more than 1,000 American flags at their graves. Those flags will fly from Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021, through Flag Day, Monday, June 14, 2021. American flags fly daily throughout the year in designated areas at all archdiocesan cemeteries to pay tribute to fallen heroes, veterans, and those currently serving.

To schedule a free appointment to see the mausoleum’s artworks or to discuss burial or cemetery arrangements with a Memorial Planning Advisor without any obligation, visit www.rcancem.org. On Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, the Chapel Mausoleum of the Resurrection will be open to the public after Mass from 2 pm – 4:30 pm.

About the Archdiocese of Newark

The Archdiocese of Newark serves approximately 1.3 million Catholics who reside in the 511 square miles of the four counties it serves: Bergen, Essex, Hudson, and Union counties. Comprised of 212 Catholic parishes and 74 Catholic elementary and high schools, the Archdiocese is shepherded by Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., who was appointed Archbishop of Newark on November 7, 2016, and elevated to Cardinal by the Holy Father, Pope Francis, on November 19, 2016. Cardinal Tobin was installed as Archbishop of Newark on January 6, 2017. For more “Facts and Figures,” click on the “About Us” tab at www.rcan.org.

About Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark

The caring and dedicated staff at Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark ministers to the spiritual needs of individuals and families before, at the time of, and after the loss of a loved one. This includes caring assistance with cemetery planning before death, compassionate support at the time of loss, facilitating a loved one’s interment in a holy place, support throughout bereavement, and perpetual cemetery care, thereafter. For more information, visit www.rcancem.org.