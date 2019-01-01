MISSION

The Archdiocese of Newark formed the Men’s Commission to offer a structure of fellowship and support to deepen men’s faith and relationship with Jesus Christ; and to help guide their roles in their families, in the Church, and in society as men of God and men for others. The Archdiocese of Newark formed the Men’s Commission to offer a structure of fellowship and support to deepen men’s faith and relationship with Jesus Christ; and to help guide their roles in their families, in the Church, and in society as men of God and men for others.

The Commission works in close collaboration with the Bishops, pastors and other leaders to support and encourage local and regional initiatives where Catholic men build relationships with one another, share their faith and support one another through prayer and fellowship groups.

GOAL AND VISION

The Men’s Commission of the Archdiocese of Newark seeks to hold an annual Archdiocesan-wide Men’s Fellowship Day (or Call to Catholic Men of Faith) which will be a large scale public gathering of men throughout the Archdiocese to come together and support one another in their personal discipleship and journey toward Christ.