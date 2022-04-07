Mental Health Ministry

We are offering the Sanctuary Course for Catholics from April 4th to 23rd from 7:30-9:00 via Zoom. This serves as an introduction to Mental Health from a Catholic perspective. From there we will start exploring parishes within the Archdiocese that would like to begin Mental Health ministries. However, we wanted to start with a common foundation for understanding of Mental Health.
The text for the course can be found here: /sites/default/files/files/sanctuary%20course%20%20book.pdf
Please read the session outline in the text before each session.
We will also include the Powerpoint for each session below.
If you wish to view the videos beforehand or see more material for the course you can register for free at: Available Subscriptions - Sanctuary Ministries (sanctuarymentalhealth.org)
The Zoom Link for the entire Sanctuary Course
Every week on Mon, until May 23, 2022, at 7:30 pm
Apr 11, 2022 07:30 PM
Apr 18, 2022 07:30 PM
Apr 25, 2022 07:30 PM
May 2, 2022 07:30 PM
May 9, 2022 07:30 PM
May 16, 2022 07:30 PM
May 23, 2022 07:30 PM
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87470378307?pwd=bmI5bjdKNEtIRDY3b3dON3pBMkpPdz09
Session 2: Mental Health, April 11, 2022
/sites/default/files/files/Session%20Two%20PP%202%20Sanc.pptx
Session 1: Introduction: April 4,2022
Click here for the Powerpoint presentaion for Session 1: /sites/default/files/files/Sanctuary%20Course%20for%20Catholics%20session%201.pptx
You can access the video for this session please see the above instructions.