A message from Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R. - Spiritual closeness in a time of social distancing: Seven suggestions

Spiritual closeness in a time of social distancing: Seven suggestions

A Message from Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark | April 1, 2020

As Christians, we encounter Jesus in his people—our families and friends, our neighbors and fellow parishioners, our co-workers and school mates, even people we don’t know personally (strangers) who we come in contact with as we go about our daily lives. Jesus tells us that we find him in the “least of these” brothers and sisters (cf. Mt 25: 31-46), so being close to them means being close to him....

