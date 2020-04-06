A message from Cardinal Tobin to his brother priests

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., recorded a Holy Week video message for his brother priests.

"My dear brothers in Christ; My dear brothers in the priesthood," Cardinal Tobin began in the unscripted message recorded outside the Our Lady of Grace Chapel in the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart yesterday. "It is a pleasure to speak to you at the beginnning of Holy Week -- the week that above all others is the center of our lives as priests; a week that we're living in a very different way this year."

Watch the full message above, or click here.