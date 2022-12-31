Message from Cardinal Tobin: Passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI (1927-2022) passed away on December 31 at 95 years old. Shortly after the retired Pope's death, Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, shared the following prayer:

“May the Angels lead you into paradise; may the martyrs greet you at your arrival and lead you into the holy city, Jerusalem. May the choir of Angels greet you and like Lazarus, who once was poor, may you have eternal rest (In Paradisum). May he rest in the peace of Christ.”