A Message from Cardinal Tobin Regarding the 47th Annual March for Life

(Click on the image above to view Cardinal Tobin's video message)

My Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

In just a few weeks, the 47th Annual March for Life will be held in Washington, D.C. This is the largest annual human rights demonstration in the United States, and I encourage all of you, along with your schools, parish groups or families, to attend this demonstration on January 24, 2020. Now is the time to gather in solidarity in our nation’s capital—and exercise our rights as Catholic Americans—to advocate for the voiceless and innocent members of our human family.

The 47th Annual March for Life could not happen at a more opportune, nor a more critical, time in our history. For decades, the Pro-Life Movement has been known for supporting the God-given rights of the unborn. However, earlier this year, we were confronted with a new challenge—New Jersey’s assisted suicide law, commonly referred to as the so-called “death with dignity” law. New Jersey is now one of several jurisdictions in the United States, including Washington, D.C., where such a practice has been enacted.

As we prepare for the March for Life, let us remember the words of Pope Francis, who reminds us that we must never take a human life—even, or especially, our own, since “this is a sin against God, the creator.” The gift of human life and dignity is sacred and must be respected and protected at every stage, from conception to natural death.

If you are unable to attend the 47th Annual March for Life, please follow the events on our social media channels. And if you have any questions, or require assistance with transportation to the event, please contact the Archdiocese of Newark Respect Life Office.

Let us move forward together in bearing witness to the sanctity of every human life, at every stage of life.

May God bless you and your loved ones.