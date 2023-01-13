[Our] Bishops of the United States are calling for a three-year grassroots revival of devotion and belief in the Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist. They believe that God wants to see a movement of Catholics across the United States, healed, converted, formed, and unified by an encounter with Jesus in the Eucharist—and sent out in mission “for the life of the world.”

These three years will culminate in the first National Eucharistic Congress in the United States in almost fifty years. Almost a hundred thousand Catholics will join together in Indianapolis for a once-in-a-lifetime pilgrimage toward the “source and summit” of our Catholic faith.

– National Eucharistic Revival

We hope you will join us as we renew the Church by coming together with Catholics across the United States to encounter our Lord Jesus Christ in the Holy Eucharist. Learn more about this process at eucharisticrevival.org.