Nearly 200 turkeys given to poor at The Mercy House in Newark

Volunteers at The Mercy House in Newark gave away 165 turkeys to the needy of the community along with the trimmings, pies, and towels. The event was dubbed the "Turkey and Towels" giveaway.

The demand for food and clothes continues to hold steady at the Catholic resource and referral center located in the Clinton Hill section of Newark. Recipients waited patiently on line two hours before the doors opened this morning. By the end of the event every Turkey and can of food was given away, said Mercy House Director Cheryl Riley.

"We actually see an increase in the need in the community due to Covid so we're happy that we're able to help the community today," said Riley, who thanked all the donors.

Earlier this month the annual Mercy House coat drive resulted in 70 poor and out-of-work residents in Newark receiving much-needed winter clothes.

Visit www.rcan.org/respect-life/mercy-house or call 973-497-4350 for more information.