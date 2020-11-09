New Cathedral rector plans to build up parish community

I recall moving to New York from Tampa, Fla. in 1984. It was an exciting time in my life to be able to say, “I live in New York City.” New York is filled with great historical landmarks that any tourist visiting the Big Apple must see. Well that did not quite happen for me.

My life became busy with work, school and church. Needless to say, it took me five years following my move to N.Y. that I visited the famous Ellis Island where Lady Liberty stands and the Twin Towers, because my niece and nephews were visiting from Texas and I had to bring them there. Similarly, it took many years after moving to Linden, N.J. before I visited Newark’s most beautiful gem, the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

The Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart stands on the highest point in Newark and is visible from various highways crossing the Newark area. I ask myself, how many people in New Jersey do know this gem exists but have never explored it? I was one of them and ironically, I am now the Rector of this amazing, awe producing French Gothic structure; the Mother Church of the Archdiocese of Newark.

This past October the Cathedral celebrated two important dates of its existence. Oct. 4 marked the 25th anniversary of the Papal visit to the Cathedral and its elevation to a Minor Basilica by our late Pope John Paul II. The second date is the celebration of the dedication of the Cathedral edifice on Oct. 19 which is an Archdiocesan feast in our Liturgical calendar.

It is an honor and a great responsibility for me to act as Rector of the Cathedral Basilica. My goals for the Cathedral are based on its motto “Venite Ad Me” (Come to Me”). I first intend to invite more people to the Cathedral Basilica by using the existing programs such as the Concert Series, Navidad Latina, Carol Sing, and the Virtual Tour and find ways to bring them to peoples’ homes.

We are not able to gather as prior years right now because of the pandemic so we will bring them to their home and invite them to visit. I have plans for promoting pilgrimages to the Cathedral, and I am praying about the possibility of a Divine Mercy Oratory where individuals and groups can come and pray.

My second goal is an ongoing one: to build up the parish community of the Cathedral Basilica.

We have a diverse population: local area residents and those who come from the various surrounding towns.

I first would like to build a sense of belonging. I wish for parishioners to feel and know this is their home, a home where we can grow in the faith together, celebrate together, work together.

Formation is so essential in any parish, so we have already purchased – thanks to the generosity of individuals and families of the parish – the digital platform, Formed, which we will be using for Bible studies and formation.

Starting on Nov. 12 the parish will be offering an opportunity for young adults to gather virtually and be part of The Search, a seven-week discussion on the basic questions of life.

This Advent we will be offering a virtual Bible Study entitled “Presence” in English and Spanish as well as an Advent Evening of reflection. We are also having a conversation with the Youth Program entitled “NextLevel” for its possible implementation next year.

I am excited to be part of this new stage in the life of the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart. Please pray for me and our Parish Community and come and visit your mother church!