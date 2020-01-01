New Catholic Charities crisis hotline helping desperate families

In response to the Covid-19 crisis, emotional resilience is vital. Research shows that people have the ability to cope with and adapt to stress and challenges. This is the work of the new Crisis Counseling hotline. We connect residents with existing support systems, and teach them healthy coping skills so that they may be better able to combat the trauma of this event.

Over the past six months we received over 950 phone calls from clients, most of whom are Spanish speaking. It is so important that correct information is provided to individuals who speak Spanish, as they may not have access to the same information as those who speak English.

Most of them were families in need of food and services. Each of those needs were answered and addressed. We were able to provide counseling, referrals to obtain food, as well as rental and utility assistance. Ten families were helped with private donations for clothing and household items needed. Two families were assisted with rental arrears.

A family of five reached out to our counselors. The father was the sole earner of the household and had been laid off due to the pandemic. Quickly they were three months behind on their rent. The mother was anxious and scared for their family, afraid that they would soon have no place to live. She contacted the Crisis Counseling hotline and our staff provided her with rental assistance made available through our Parish Access Center. We also counseled her, gave her tools to combat her anxiety and deepening depression. As of today, the father is back to work and the mother is managing their household and the children’s hybrid learning programs. This family is able to continue their life.

Throughout these unsteady times, one thing has remained the same. No matter the crisis, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Newark has always been and will always be there for the people of the Archdiocese. So when the Covid-19 pandemic made its way to the United States, Catholic Charities unified with its sister agencies and the State of New Jersey to put together Crisis Counseling Services through the state’s Hope and Healing initiative.

Twelve hours a day, seven days a week, a network of counselors are at the ready for those in need. The program addresses the emotional and behavioral health needs of NJ residents concerned about the Covid-19 pandemic.

Funded by FEMA, this program is supervised by the Disaster and Terrorism Branch within the New Jersey Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services, NJ Department of Human Services. Staff members are trained in Psychological First Aid and the Crisis Counseling Program Model.

Catholic Charities’ Crisis Counseling Services (CCS) assists individuals and communities in recovering from the effects of natural and human-caused disasters through the provision of community-based outreach and psycho-educational services.

Counselors provide short-term interventions that help disaster survivors understand their current situation and reactions, assist survivors in reviewing their recovery options, promote the use of coping strategies, provide emotional support, and encourage linkages with other individuals and agencies who may help survivors in their recovery process.

Together, the Catholic Charities agencies throughout New Jersey have extensive experience providing assistance during public emergencies. We have worked together most recently in responses to those impacted by Superstorm Sandy, helping people connect with the resources needed to re-build their homes. Catholic Charities was also at the forefront of providing counseling to those impacted by 9/11.

As Covid-19 unfolded, Catholic Charities continued to serve the community with essential services, including shelters, transitional/permanent housing, food access and mental health services. Staff have placed great effort into ensuring the continuation of services within communities most threatened by Covid-19.

More than ever, it is a scary time to be a part of a vulnerable population. Individuals are operating without a safety net and without a support system. Staff members have been truly admirable at the front lines of this crisis. They have been supporting clients through the stress and anxiety of these intense times.

This work is vital. The current Covid-19 crisis has the potential to exacerbate the homelessness situation. With the current moratorium on evictions and foreclosures, the number of people who will become homeless once the suspension is lifted is unknown.

Additionally, the number of people who are facing unemployment and a depletion of job opportunities is staggering. Many are turning to food pantries for assistance for the first time.

210,000 people have died. 210,000 families are deeply grieving their loved ones. People are in desperate need of support, resources and assistance. If you or someone you know is in need of our Crisis Counseling services, please contact us at 609-414-6132.

Susana Armas is the director of Community Access Services for Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Newark.