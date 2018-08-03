New Delegate for Religious Appointed for Newark Archdiocese

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, has appointed Sister Patricia M. Wormann, O.P., M.Div. MSW, BCC of the Dominican Sisters of Caldwell as Delegate for Religious of the Archdiocese effective August 1, 2018. As Delegate for Religious, Sister Patricia will serve as the liaison between the Cardinal and the communities of Religious men and women and those belonging to Secular Institutes within the Archdiocese.

She succeeds Sister Theresia Maria Holtschclag, C.S.J. of the Congregation of the Apostolic Sisters of Saint John, who recently accepted new responsibilities within her community elsewhere in the United States.

In commenting on the appointment, Cardinal Tobin stated: “Today some 75 Religious communities of men and women and more than 900 Religious Priests, Sisters and Brothers minister within the Archdiocese. Sister Patricia brings to this important role within the Archdiocese strong leadership and collaborative qualities, as well as the unique charism of the Dominican Sisters, a community of dedicated and faith-filled women who have embraced the missions of education, health care, and furthering justice. Her knowledge of the needs and challenges of Religious communities in the 21st Century will be most helpful in the Archdiocese at this time.”

Immediately prior to her assuming her new role as Delegate for Religious, Sr. Patricia spent four years at Marian Manor Senior Housing, a Dominican Sisters-sponsored residence in Caldwell where she was responsible for securing appropriate social services for senior citizens residing in HUD Section 8 independent living apartments.

Originally a member of the Daughters of Divine Charity for 20 years, Sr. Patricia joined the Dominican Sisters in 1985. Her life in ministry within those two communities has included service as: teacher in Catholic schools in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey; pastoral associate responsible for administering parish ministries at two parishes within the Archdiocese; psychotherapist and family counselor for several community-based family service organizations; pastoral counselor and guidance counselor for two Dominican-sponsored high schools within the Archdiocese; Vocations Director and Retreat Director for Youth and Adults for the Dominican Sisters; Campus Ministry Chaplain at the Catholic Center at Rutgers University and Stevens Institute of Technology; Director of Pastoral Care for Broadway House for Continuing Care, Newark; and Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) Resident at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick.

Born and raised in New Jersey, Sister Patricia holds a B.A. from Fordham University, a M.S.W. from Rutgers University Graduate School of Social Work, and a M.Div. from Immaculate Conception Seminary, Seton Hall University.

A Board-Certified Chaplain of the National Association of Catholic Chaplains (NACC), Sr. Patricia has served as a Trustee of Caldwell College, Marian Manor, the Corporate Board and Board of Trustees of Dominican Volunteers USA. Her professional associations have included memberships in the National Sisters Vocation Conference, National Religious Formation Conference, National Religious Vocation Conference, National Association of Social Workers, and National Association of Catholic Chaplains.